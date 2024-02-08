Village Square being sold?

BRADLEY — Ownership of one of the longest-serving shopping centers in Bradley and likely Kankakee County — the Village Square Shopping Center — may soon be sold off in pieces.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, board members unanimously gave final approval to Langham Creek Partners, of West Lake Village, Calif., the property’s owner since 2015, for its request to subdivide the approximate 10-acre property.

Village Square, which opened in 1975 with an Eagle grocery store as its anchor tenant, is currently home to stores, restaurants and the Secretary of State’s complex where most people gain their driver’s license.

Attempts to reach Langham Creek for comment were unsuccessful.

The property is basically located in the center of Bradley.

Subdividing the property, which is located at the southwest corner of recently-renamed Bradley Boulevard and North Street, will allow ownership to sell off any of the six lots which comprise the shopping complex.

The property’s subdivision will go the Bradley Village Board for vote, likely on Monday.

Potential sales of the properties would likely not alter the tenants who are in the various locations.

Bradley planning director Bruce Page and planning board attorney Mike Santschi noted most properties like Village Square have the ability to be sold in smaller sections, meaning this request is not unusual.

Currently, ownership has the Harbor Freight Tools and the Dollar Tree store listed for sale. The asking price by listing agent Matthews Real Estate Investment Services of Nashville, Tenn., is $2.96 million.

The listing notes there is a population of just over 53,500 residents within a three-mile radius of the property.

When the Eagle store closed in Village Square it later re-opened in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee. A second Eagle store, located in west Kankakee, also closed.