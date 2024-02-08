Gotion returns to KCC for job fair

Recruiters for the upcoming Gotion plant in Manteno will return to Kankakee Community College on Saturday for another community job fair.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gotion, Inc. will hold a job fair to recruit workers for the electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to be located in Manteno.

The event will be in the Iroquois Room, Room D152, at KCC’s Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

Representatives will accept resumes and briefly talk with each candidate. Additionally, those in attendance will be asked to fill out an information sheet so the recruiting team can reach out to qualified candidates for full interviews at a later date.

Specific jobs that are most critical at this stage of hiring can be found at <a href="https://bit.ly/3Ozp6VJ" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Ozp6VJ</a>, according to Annie Quach a member of the Gotion Recruiting Team. Anyone not available to attend the job fair is invited to submit a resume through that link.

Gotion plans to hire 2,600 employees between now and the end of 2025, according to the village of Manteno website. Pay for these jobs will be 120% of the average wage of similar job classifications in Kankakee County, according to the website.