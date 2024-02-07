Manteno tweaks public participation rules

MANTENO — Since the Gotion lithium battery plant in Manteno was announced this past fall, dozens of residents have spoken during the public participation portion of village board of trustees, plan commission and other committee meetings.

In an effort to streamline public comments, trustees unanimously approved an ordinance amending the public participation section of the municipal code on Monday at the village board meeting.

“To be fair, it’s been three minutes for 30 years,” said Joseph Cainkar, Manteno Village attorney, to a handful of residents who asked for clarification of the new rules after the meeting.

Each person who wants to speak during public participation must sign up before the meeting, and speakers must limit their remarks to no more than three minutes unless additional time is granted by the chairman or by a majority vote of the public body, according to the ordinance.

Some speakers had been pushing the limit on the time constraints.

“Everybody gets three minutes, and we’re applying the rules to all the boards and committees, not just the village board [meeting],” Cainkar said.

Speakers will be informed when their allotted time has expired, and speakers are asked to stop speaking and leave the podium/microphone. If they fail to stop speaking, the microphone will be shut off, the ordinance states.

In addition, proxies or the yielding or granting of time in whole or in part to another person will not be permitted. Mayor Tim Nugent explained that someone can’t sign up to speak and then give their time to someone else. The practice had become a problem at various meetings.

“If you sign up, then you can use your three minutes,” he said. “But you can’t sign up and then say, ‘Well, I’m going to delegate my time to someone else.’”

The new ordinance also puts a limit on the total amount of time allotted for public participation. It shall be limited to no more than 30 minutes in total — unless extended for a time by the chairman or by a majority vote of the public body, or if there are more people wanting to address the public body than time will allow.

“It’s not a big change,” Cainkar explained to the residents.

Nugent said if there’s a controversial issue, like the village had with the plan commission meetings on the rezoning for Gotion held at the elementary school, the chairman has the ability to extend the time.

“But if it’s just in the normal routine of things when somebody gets up there to talk, it’s three minutes and 30 minutes [total] and no delegation of time,” he said.

Before the meeting, a few of the speakers during public participation lashed out at the impending new ordinance.

“You should listen to what we have to say because you learn from others,” said Manteno resident Bob Forsythe. “Every day we go and we learn something. The day you stop learning something is a day you failed yourself. … We don’t trust you, and if you vote to limit our public participation, your trust levels failed even more.”

Annette LaMore asked the trustees not to shut them down.

“It’s the people here that make our community so special,” she said.

<strong>ADDRESSING DECORUM</strong>

Some other decorum issues were addressed with the new ordinance. Speakers shall face and direct their remarks to the public body as a whole and not to any individual board member, staff, third party or the audience. Conversations, questions and debates between speakers and other audience members are prohibited.

“Decorum at meetings is vital to important work the village board and planning commission must do to operate,” said Trustee Wendell Phillips. “These minor adjustments are typical at most municipalities, and [it’s] better to define the existing rules to ensure the public and elected officials are clearer [on] how a meeting will be conducted.”

The ordinance also states that speakers shall refrain from harassing or directing threats or personal attacks at board members, staff, other speakers or members of the audience. The audience shall maintain decorum and refrain from noisy outbursts or other distracting actions such as yelling, applauding, cheering or booing during or at the conclusion of any remarks made by any speaker, staff member of the public body.

“If there’s something that’s very pertinent, we’re going to let them talk,” Nugent said.