Male Citizen of the Year 2023: Passion fuels Rowe's desire to help people

Whether it is holding up an 800-page document in court to argue a civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois, making a plea for youth violence to end or casting a fishing pole, Jim Rowe shows his passion.

It’s a passion that deals with helping people.

Rowe has been the Kankakee County State’s Attorney since 2016.

Rowe’s efforts along with those of state’s attorney staff and numerous organizations makes him the Daily Journal’s 2023 Male Citizen of the Year.

“Our team has definitely been a driving force behind youth prevention and youth intervention, and certainly programs for seniors in the community. We greatly enhance the victim and witness division that has grown to four times the size since I have been in office,” Rowe said.

The office is about intervention and prevention helping juveniles, parents, seniors and anyone else needing assistance.

“Jim has worked tirelessly for the people of Kankakee County since he was first elected in 2016. He is truly dedicated to this community and its citizens,” said State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, who represents the 79th District.

“He continually goes above and beyond his official capacity to advocate for citizens, those who are suffering, particularly victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault,” Haas continued. “He’s been a tireless advocate for youth in our community, seeking out funding to create and develop programs to support vulnerable youth.”

<strong>BEST APPROACH</strong>

These programs have made a difference in how Rowe looks at the criminal justice system.

“If all we are doing in this office is prosecuting criminals, then we are basically sitting waiting for crimes to occur,” Rowe said. “That is one approach, but I don’t think that is the best approach.

“We decided as an office we were going to invest in prevention and intervention as much or greater than we do prosecution. The goal being to prevent the crime from occurring in the first place so you reduce the number of victims in our county.”

In 2019, Haas and Kankakee School Superintendent Genevra Walters each nominated Rowe for the McCormick Fellows at the Erikson Institute in Chicago.

The Early Childhood Leadership Academy provides fellows with dynamic and relationship-based learning models rooted in racial equity, according to the Erikson website.

Rowe said it changed his thinking about dealing with children, parents and families.

“If you are not addressing the things causing people to commit crimes, you really aren’t taking the best approach to public safety,” he said. “We allocate more resources to prevention and intervention than prosecution.

“That’s thanks to the grants, quite frankly, that we get. We have accessed a lot of grant dollars over the last seven years — from state, from federal, from local partners.”

Walters’ first contact with Rowe came about 10 years ago, she said.

“What stood out to me [at that time] was his unwavering passion. Although we were on opposing sides of an issue, it was the start of designing a system that extended support for young people from the school into the community,” Walters said

“Although there is always more to do for the young people in the community, I do believe that we are headed in the right direction.”

More than his bachelor’s degree in sociology from DePaul University, the influence of Rowe’s mother, Karen, has been the cornerstone of his passion for community service.

“The biggest difference in my life is that,” Rowe said.

<strong>HELPING OTHERS</strong>

His mother worked a full-time job as an office manager, and then she would take the family to Humboldt Park in the city of Chicago and serve hot meals to the homeless population.

“Our family struggled, but my mother always put public service first and community service first,” Rowe said.

“We would go to the park. We would have to prepare the food. Set up everything. We would serve the homeless.

“That was eye-opening as a kid, because you may think you don’t have a lot but you see kids your own age standing in a food line because they don’t have food to eat.”

That impact led Rowe to get involved in afterschool and summer programs in the Humboldt Park community. He ran those out of Lafayette Elementary School and Clemente High School through AmeriCorps.

<strong>THIS PAST YEAR</strong>

Rowe said 2023 was a long year.

The first half of 2023 saw Rowe argue before the Illinois Supreme Court regarding the constitutionally of the SAFE-T Act.

In March, both sides in the case made their arguments before the Supreme Court justices in Springfield.

A portion of the Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — was ruled as unconstitutional by Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, in December 2022.

The Supreme Court overturned Cunnington’s ruling.

The law took effect Sept. 18.

“If I had not fought that fight that would have been a bigger regret than losing the case. I just couldn’t sit on my hands to watch that happen without trying to change stuff. I would do that all over again. It was absolutely the right thing to do,” Rowe said.

“I have made big mistakes and I have tried to learn every single time. What I am learning is just part of being in a role like this, you’ve got to make a decision. You can’t be paralyzed. You have to make a decision and sometimes it is going to be the wrong decision. You have to own that and do your best to fix it.”

The 45-year-old Rowe said the award is more about team members than himself.

“The word for getting this award is ‘embarrassed.’ This has been a whole family of people that have made a lot of these programs successful,” Rowe said.

• Lifetime Achievement — Feb. 10

• Male Sports Citizen of the Year — Feb. 10

In addition to the day-to-day work required of a state’s attorney, Jim Rowe and his office work with the community beyond the legal aspect.

Reel Justice Fishing Club for Kids and Adults is a program put on by the office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Jim Rowe and the State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation.

“The purpose of the Reel Justice program is to provide a positive and free activity for area youth alongside their parents, parental figures, mentors and other persons of influence in their life,” Rowe said in a June 2023 Daily Journal story.

The office has a Youth Advisory Board which, in April 2023, hosted its first-ever 5K race and fundraiser for area animal shelters.

Rowe attended the meeting where board members planned the event. He brought with him a special guest — his rescue dog, Wrigley.

“I appreciate what you’re doing; I know [the organizations] do, too,” Rowe said to the YAB, and noted he and his staff have worked with county rescues and shelters for many years.

In 2023, Rowe — along with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey — reignited TRIAD meetings, which are presentations that are geared toward area seniors to keep them informed of what’s happening in the community and how to be safe from scams.

For more information on the state’s attorney’s office and its programs, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com" target="_blank">k3sao.com</a>.