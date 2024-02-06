Olivet Nazarene University's Accounting Club offering tax prep assistance

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University accounting students from the McGraw School of Business are again providing tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and is administered at Olivet by the Accounting Club.

In 2023, 44 Olivet students prepared 450 federal and state income tax returns for other students, staff and members of the community.

This spring, the VITA program will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday until March 26 in Weber Center on Olivet’s campus, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

Appointments are not necessary. Individuals with an income of $64,000 or less, have disabilities or limited English speaking skills qualify for participation.

For more information about ONU’s VITA program, contact Professor Dave Horton by email at <a href="mailto:dwhorton@olivet.edu" target="_blank">dwhorton@olivet.edu</a>.