Bourbonnais library making toys for Kankakee County Animal Control

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library’s Teen Department has partnered with Kankakee County Animal Control to provide handcrafted toys for shelter pets. The department is seeking donations of the following items:

• Old t-shirts (minimal graphics)

• Clean plastic water bottles

• Wine corks

The teens will upcycle the donated items to create toys and provide joy to cats and dogs. Donations can be dropped off at the library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. For questions, email <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

Kankakee County Animal Control is gearing up to open its new facility on Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais. Director Kari Laird said the new site is projected to be open this summer.