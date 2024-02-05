Relay For Life hosting March kick-off event ahead of annual June fundraiser

Although the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Kankakee County presented by Riverside Healthcare is not until June 8, work is beginning now to build the celebration that will bring together supporters who embody the American Cancer Society mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Relay For Life of Kankakee County will host a kick-off event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on March 18 at Bourbonnais Municipal Center in the Robert Latham Community Room to mark the beginning of the fundraising season.

The kick-off will feature guest speakers, light refreshments, door prizes, ACS information, music, survivors’ activities and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to register a team for the Relay For Life of Kankakee County event, which will be held from 2-10 p.m. on June 8 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. This year’s theme is “Every Cancer. Every Life!”

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the world to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and work to end cancer as we know it — for everyone,” said Michelle Sadler, Relay For Life event chair. “In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Being there for anyone impacted by cancer is year-round work, and we’re excited to kick-off the Relay season for 2024.”

Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion, allowing the American Cancer Society to invest $3.1 billion in cancer research, contributing to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths. Dollars raised each year by over 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways – providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“In Kankakee County, Relayers come together because of a shared passion for ending cancer as we know it,” Sadler said. “No matter how cancer has impacted your life and how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you.”

For more information on Relay For Life, go to <a href="https://www.RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Pruitt at <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a> or Michelle Sadler at <a href="mailto:mlsbears@comcast.net" target="_blank">mlsbears@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>• Join:</strong> Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers and others impacted by cancer in your local community.

<strong>• Visit:</strong> <a href="https://www.RelayForLife.org/Kankakeeil" target="_blank">RelayForLife.org/Kankakeeil</a> to sign up for Relay and join your community in the fight against cancer.

<strong>• Sponsor:</strong> Being involved provides your employees, customers and communities the opportunity to help ASC save lives from cancer. A wide range of sponsorship opportunities are available.

<strong>• Donate:</strong> Donations fuel the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit <a href="https://www.RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil</a> to donate to your own team.