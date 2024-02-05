More in the 'works' as Restoration Works offers furniture rehab

Gail Wallace grabbed a stack of phone messages she had received over the years of operating Bradley-based Restoration Works, LLC.

The owner said the messages are mainly from area residents who are not looking to have historic wooden windows or doors stripped and refinished — which is the foundation of her business — but are those seeking to have a table, a chair, a bookshelf or a dresser restored to its former glory.

Armed with those requests, the company, based in a 34,000-square-foot building in the 300 block of South Forest Avenue in Bradley, is now offering its services to much smaller restoration-seeking customers.

Instead of completing only massive restoration projects at some of the most historic locations across the Midwest and the nation as a whole, Wallace and her crew will be looking to add a new component. This will satisfy the needs of those wanting to bring new life to a cherished wooden piece of furniture as well.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to always do, but just never followed through to make it happen. We’re doing it now,” she said. “I really appreciate old furniture. It’s so well made. And these pieces often mean so much to people.”

In effect, while a piece of furniture may be ultimately restored, the restoration is somewhat akin to bringing back life to something from long ago, rekindling a cherished memory and reconnecting with a forgotten moment.

While Wallace’s shop has done this type of work from time to time, she never fully entered this market.

That fact changed with the new year as wood furniture restoration has become a part of her business model.

This arm of the business is being headed up by Wallace’s 22-year-old granddaughter, Shyla Wallace, of Watseka.

<strong>NEW BUSINESS PLANK</strong>

Restoring old wooden windows and doors in historic properties across the country has been the plank Bradley-based Restoration Works has been founded upon.

Highly successful with its large-scale restoration projects, the company is also an innovator.

In fact, Restoration Works earned the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Award as the Innovator in Technology for the development of a light wave wood stripping innovation.

The light wave system removes the long-held use of chemicals in the wood stripping process.

In the company’s latest addition, Shyla and wood refinisher, Armando Loera, of Kankakee, will handle the smaller-scale furniture restoration side of the business.

This portion of the business is tucked into a section of the large building which once was a longtime home for the Kankakee County Training Center program.

<strong>‘WE CAN DO IT ALL’</strong>

Now in its second year at 320 S. Forest Ave. — the company had previously called space in the Ken Hayes Industrial Park home — Restoration Works is stepping up its quest for new clients.

Shyla said local furniture will likely remain a small portion of Restoration Works’ overall business at first, perhaps 10% or so, but she believes there is great potential.

So many people, she said, have a piece of furniture they would like restored, but would rather not tackle it themselves. She said Restoration will take a look at it and give a cost estimate. From there, it’s up to the owner to determine their desire.

The company offers restoration services ranging from epoxy patching, joinery, refinishing, veneer, upholstery, gold leafing, stripping, hardware, glass, painting and clear coating, among other services.

She added that so many of these furniture pieces are handed down from one generation to the next.

In addition to restoring the furniture’s finish, they can actually disassemble it and put in the joints or glue to return its stability to like new.

“We can make them structurally sound again,” Shyla said. “We want to do this work year around. Armando has the skill, and this is what we do. We can do it all.”