Heard on the Street: Dorene Mohler retires from River Valley Special Recreation Association

After 26 years with River Valley Special Recreation Association, many of them spent as program coordinator, Dorene Mohler has retired due to family obligations.

The Bradley-based nonprofit provides recreational activities for individuals with special needs.

Having originally taken on a part-time role in 1998 as an office manager, under the direction of then-executive director Tom Breitenbucher, Mohler said her time at RVSRA “evolved into a passion.”

She began developing programs as attendance grew. Due to her love of flowers, she recalled her first program being a garden club at Perry Farm.

Mohler said she didn’t attend school for special education or recreational programming but “I just kind of learned as I went along. It was fun.”

Breitenbucher recalled looking for a full-time program coordinator before realizing “I had the right person sitting across from me the whole time.”

He described Mohler as “firm but fair” and said she was “a joy to have in our programs.”

“[She was] always very creative in coming up with fun, silly, goofy things our participants love to do,” the retired executive director said. “She’s always the one to dress up funny for some themed event or come up with relay games for a bus trips.”

In her nearly three decades of work with the organization, she helped increase programming and participation. RVSRA started at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Bird Park before moving to its current location, 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley, due to the need for more space.

“Certainly our programs advanced and grew as did the number of participants under her leadership,” Breitenbucher said.

And in that leadership, there is a lot to be proud of.

“The joy on the participants’ faces — they make you feel special for doing all this stuff,” Mohler said of what she’s most proud of in her time.

“I would say that 95% of them are very, very happy to be there and doing things and it’s very rewarding to see that. I’ve come up with some program ideas that have just been great, and I’ve had bombs, you just have to pick and choose and kind of see [what works].”

She said she always kept her ears open with participants to develop programs around their interests. Crafts, baking and bowling are among the favorites.

Though retiring to be with family, she hopes to come back in the future for volunteer work.

“My 5-year-old granddaughter has special needs and has done a few of the activities and I’ll definitely bring her in [for future activities],” she said.

She said when she had to make the quick decision to retire, many participants showed their support, even calling to check on her.

“They’re really sweet and they’re very thoughtful … they do think about other people.”

And it’s clear Mohler spent a lot of time thinking of the participants, too.

“She’s certainly going to be missed by the participants and by the family members,” Breitenbucher said. “She was a big part of the organization and the special needs community for a long time.”