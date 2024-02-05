Heard on the Street: Baron, Mohler end impactful careers, CVS closes in Herscher

The number of lives touched by Kankakeean Debra Baron during her more than 45-year career in the mental health and education fields would be impossible to count.

At a Jan. 25 farewell gathering in downtown Kankakee’s The Lush Vine, there were many accolades offered for a career that started in September 1977 with former Northeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

Her career eventually took her to the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, where for 13 years she served as director of Partnership Programs.

Most recently, she served as project director for Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and led the planning, development and implementation of Project SUN, which stands for a Strong and Unified Network under the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation grant.

Interspersed were a few other posts, serving on a number of boards, raising two children and becoming a grandmother to a pair of grandsons.

And there was one common theme through all her roles and interactions.

Sure, this sociologist in public policy was committed to the mental and physical health of people who call Kankakee County home.

Sure, she was always willing to ask the question of why certain things cannot happen right here.

Sure, she was willing to speak for those who may not have had a strong voice.

But the common theme: Deb Baron runs by a clock no one else uses. Deb Baron is late for nearly everything. Her first boss noted on her first day on the job with the agency on aging, she caused them to leave two hours late to a conference.

Nearly each and every person who spoke about Deb noted her clock simply did not match up with the one everyone else followed.

But that aside, Deb’s career could be labeled nothing short of a success and for that, others were thankful and she was as well.

“No one does this alone,” she said after being praised by co-workers, community leaders, friends and family. “We all work together.”

And she means “work.” She agreed she is always late. But she noted once at work, she was there to work and often worked late and even brought the job home.

“I’m so blessed to have worked with so many of you who have stood by me,” she said.

Some efforts brought success. Others, perhaps not.

Her most recent effort with Project SUN was leading what turned out to be an unsuccessful campaign to establish a quarter-cent, countywide sales tax to fund $3 million annually for county mental health services.

Despite the sales tax defeat, Deb was never bitter nor angry. She believes people are being educated on the issue. Perhaps one day it will come to be passed by voters.

But that is for another day, for another person heading the campaign.

For now, she is looking forward to some relaxation, some travel and time with her grandsons.

“Few people have the opportunity to follow their passion and not their paycheck,” she said.

And while she will help some organizations, she will not be required to show up to work on time. Not that she ever did.

<strong>MOHLER RETIRES FROM RVSRA</strong>

After 26 years with River Valley Special Recreation Association, many of them spent as program coordinator, Dorene Mohler has retired due to family obligations.

The Bradley-based nonprofit provides recreational activities for individuals with special needs.

Having originally taken on a part-time role in 1998 as an office manager, under the direction of then-executive director Tom Breitenbucher, Mohler said her time at RVSRA “evolved into a passion.”

She began developing programs as attendance grew. Due to her love of flowers, she recalled her first program being a garden club at Perry Farm.

Mohler said she didn’t attend school for special education or recreational programming but “I just kind of learned as I went along. It was fun.”

Breitenbucher recalled looking for a full-time program coordinator before realizing “I had the right person sitting across from me the whole time.”

He described Mohler as “firm but fair” and said she was “a joy to have in our programs.”

“[She was] always very creative in coming up with fun, silly, goofy things our participants love to do,” the retired executive director said. “She’s always the one to dress up funny for some themed event or come up with relay games for a bus trips.”

In her nearly three decades of work with the organization, she helped increase programming and participation. RVSRA started at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Bird Park before moving to its current location, 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley, due to the need for more space.

“Certainly our programs advanced and grew as did the number of participants under her leadership,” Breitenbucher said.

And in that leadership, there is a lot to be proud of.

“The joy on the participants’ faces — they make you feel special for doing all this stuff,” Mohler said of what she’s most proud of in her time.

“I would say that 95% of them are very, very happy to be there and doing things and it’s very rewarding to see that. I’ve come up with some program ideas that have just been great, and I’ve had bombs, you just have to pick and choose and kind of see [what works].”

She said she always kept her ears open with participants to develop programs around their interests. Crafts, baking and bowling are among the favorites.

Though retiring to be with family, she hopes to come back in the future for volunteer work.

“My 5-year-old granddaughter has special needs and has done a few of the activities and I’ll definitely bring her in [for future activities],” she said.

She said when she had to make the quick decision to retire, many participants showed their support, even calling to check on her.

“They’re really sweet and they’re very thoughtful … they do think about other people.”

And it’s clear Mohler spent a lot of time thinking of the participants, too.

“She’s certainly going to be missed by the participants and by the family members,” Breitenbucher said. “She was a big part of the organization and the special needs community for a long time.”

<strong>CVS TO CLOSE IN HERSCHER</strong>

CVS recently announced that it will close the Herscher store, effective March 6, which is a blow to the small western Kankakee County community.

“This is really tough for the residents in western Kankakee, southeast Grundy, northwest Livingston, northern Ford and northwest Iroquois counties who rely on it for their health care and prescription needs,” said Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney in an email to the Daily Journal. “Herscher was like a bridge between other pharmacies in Kankakee, Braidwood, Fairbury and Gilman.”

Matt Blanchette, senior manager, retail communications for CVS Pharmacy’s corporate office in Woonsocket, R.I., said in an email that the company had to make a “difficult decision” to close the store at 279 W. Illinois Route 115 in Herscher. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 230 Comet Drive in Braidwood.

Blanchette added customers can choose to have their prescriptions filled at any CVS Pharmacy that is more convenient for them. There are also CVS locations in Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno and Momence.

“All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company,” he said.

Sweeney said residents in the middle will now have to travel 16-25 miles to get their prescriptions filled.

“It’s like a ‘pharmacy desert,’ and it’s going to be a real struggle for them,” he said. “I’ve already reached out to [state] Sen. [Patrick] Joyce and state Rep. [Jackie] Haas for help. I’ve also contacted the State Pharmacy Board.”

Blanchette said maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities it serves is an important factor it considers when making store closure decisions.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” he said.

<strong>UPLIFTED BISTRO CLOSES IN BRADLEY</strong>

In an announcement posted to Facebook, Uplifted Bistro shared that it has permanently closed. The business opened May 1, 2021, at 270 S. Schuyler Ave.

The business will still operate at its downtown Manteno location at 67 W. First St.

“The last 2½ years has been wonderful serving you from our Bradley location. However, we have some very sad news,” the post read. “We have been trying to negotiate with our landlord and at this time we are unsuccessful.”

Jan. 31 was the last day of operation. The café had previously been the bar Whisky House.

“Sorry for the last minute notice,” the post continued. “We are very sad by this news as well.

“We are looking for another location in the area to continue serving you. So we hopefully will be back.”

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.