River Valley Metro adding 2 new routes starting Monday

Starting Monday, River Valley Metro is adding two new routes.

Chief Operating Officer Ken Munjoy said the addition of the routes is “to better serve our customers.”

“Routes 12 and 14 will reduce travel times for many of our riders,” he said in an email. “They will also serve areas of the community that were previously not included on our bus routes.”

Route 12 is Kennedy Drive and Christine Drive in Bourbonnais. The first stop on the route is at the Kankakee Metro Centre at 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The last stop is at the Kankakee Metro Centre at 9:25 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at Kroger at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday.

The route includes the following stops at a set minute after the hour. Kankakee Metro Centre (:30); McDonald’s Fifth Avenue (:34); Shine FM (:39); Meijer (:47); Kroger (:55); Brown Boulevard (:02); Heritage/Convent (:11); Perry Farm (:16); Walgreens (:19); Kankakee Metro Centre (:25).

Route 14 is deemed Mulberry/Fairmont/Eagle Station/Curtis/Kankakee High School/Jewel. The first stop on the route is at the Kankakee Metro Centre at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday. The last stop is at the Kankakee Metro Centre at 9:25 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

The route includes the following stops at a set minute after the hour. Kankakee Metro Centre (:00); Mulberry/Chicago (:02); Fairmont/Court (:09); Eagle/Maple (:13); Eagle/Chicago (:17); Harrison/Station (:20); Kankakee Metro Centre (:30); Station/Schuyler (:33); Mercy Housing (:37); Merchant/Curtis (:41); Kankakee High School (:45); Jewel (:49).

For more information, call River Valley Metro Mass Transit District at 815-935-1403.