KLASEY: Skating rolls into Kankakee

“FUN ON WHEELS. The roller skating rink is having a fine run of patronage,” reported the Kankakee Weekly Gazette in its Nov. 29, 1883, issue. “The hall is filled with young people who take to the sport with a zest born of exuberant health and a flow of good spirits.”

The city’s first roller skating rink had opened 10 days earlier in “Lecour’s Hall, over Crawford’s Grocery” on Court Street. An invitation to the Nov. 19 opening described roller skating as an “elegant and healthful mode of exercise,” and declared, “It is the intention of the management … to establish upon high moral grounds an agreeable and unexceptional place of resort for safe and pleasant recreation.” The invitation noted sternly that management “will not, under any circumstances, admit or tolerate those who conduct themselves improperly.”

The new recreational venue may not have survived its first year of operation, since an Oct. 23, 1884, article in the Weekly Gazette observed, “In most towns the size of Kankakee, roller skating is very popular with the best class of people. Kankakee is deficient in means for entertainment and during the long evenings of the approaching winter, there could be no pleasanter or more innocent place of resort than a skating rink patronized by our best people.”

The article noted that “R.S. Coolbaugh has under advisement the matter of opening a roller rink in the large hall over the agricultural implement warehouse of Bachant & Coolbaugh on West Avenue.”

In its next issue, on Oct. 30, the Gazette reported, “Work on the new roller rink on West Avenue is progressing rapidly. A splendid maple floor is being laid …. and [the managers] will spare no expense to make the rink the popular place of amusement in Kankakee for the best class of people.”

<strong>DATING BACK TO 1743</strong>

Roller skating had been in existence for more than a century by the time it was introduced in Kankakee. The year 1743 saw the first recorded use of roller skates (possibly to simulate ice skating) in a London, England, theater.

During the 1840s, ballet and opera performances in Europe included roller skating; in the same decade, waitresses in a Berlin beer hall were wearing skates. In 1857, the first roller skating rinks opened in London; a decade later, the first U.S. venues welcomed skaters.

By the 1880s, roller skating had become popular in large cities and small towns across the country. Chicago skaters welcomed the opening, in 1880, of a major roller skating rink on Michigan Avenue at Congress Street.

The Kankakee skating rink on West Avenue, named Bon Ami (“Good friend” in French) opened its doors to eager skaters on Friday, Nov. 7, 1884.

“Over 200 of the best people of the city were present, participating as performers or spectators,” reported the Weekly Gazette in its Nov. 13 issue.

“The room was crowded with many skaters gliding gracefully about to the strains of the band. The seats and standing room were filled with lookers-on ready to applaud a neat bit of skating or the unlucky fall of the novice …. The room is the best ever offered to our skaters …. we have no doubt it will be a popular resort during the winter months.”

An advertisement in that same issue set forth the hours and fees for the Bon Ami rink. Adult hours were 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission was 10 cents, with skate rental an additional 15 cents (“Persons owning skates will be charged 10 cents for use of the floor”). Saturdays, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., were reserved for the children’s matinee; admission was 15 cents, including skates.

Only a month after its opening, the Bon Ami found itself with competition, as a new rink opened in the Swannell building at Schuyler Avenue and Court Street. Known as the “Kankakee Rink” or “White’s Rink” (for L.W. White, its proprietor), the new facility debuted on Dec. 9, 1884.

“A fine maple floor has been laid over the old floor, making an exceptionally solid surface,” reported the Gazette. “The room is 50 by 70, one of the largest in the city, and a more available place could not be secured.”

The two rinks vied for patronage with a variety of promotional events, such as masquerade nights, races and skating exhibitions “by fancy performers.” The Bon Ami rink responded to the pressure of competition with a newspaper advertisement under the heading, “The Rink Around the Corner.” It read, in part, “We furnish a skating surface of 65 x 80 feet, with a clean kept hall, well lighted and comfortable in every respect and the most polite order is maintained at all times. Give your encouragement to the pioneer rink.”

<strong>SKATING CRAZE</strong>

Although some critics dismissed roller skating as a fad or “craze,” the Chicago Tribune commented in its issue of March 1, 1885, “The rink has come to stay, there is no doubt about that. It is no longer recognized, half apologetically, as a ‘craze,’ but is as much a legitimate business as the theatre, the dancing school, or even the dry goods store.”

The status of the roller rink as legitimate business in Kankakee was established on Nov. 28, 1885, when the city’s aldermen approved an ordinance creating a skating rink license fee of $50.

Through the years, the Kankakee area has seen a number of skating rinks come and go as the popularity of indoor roller skating has waxed and waned. A sampling of rink advertisements in Kankakee newspapers provides some idea of where people were skating during the past century or so.

In the first decade of the 1900s, the Illinois National Guard Armory on Court Street, across from the Kankakee County Courthouse, was the “in” place. Manager W. L. Talbot advertised, in November 1904, “We have leased the Armory for the entire winter …. Sylvester’s Brass Band will render the latest and most popular music during the entire skating session each night.”

A rink at Kankakee’s Electric Park (now Beckman Park), in the decade following World War I, offered skating “every afternoon and evening,” with “special attention given to beginners.”

The 1920s and 1930s found local skaters gliding around the floor at Radeke’s Hall, located in the office building of the former Radeke Brewery at Dearborn Avenue and River Street. A popular dance hall and meeting space for many years, the hall was first advertised as a roller rink in November 1920.

“Winter is about here now,” read the ad, “outdoor sports will soon be forgotten — so get started with the wheels …. Let the skating rink at Radeke’s Hall be the place for your sport.” In the mid-to-late 1940s, the facility was advertised as “The Palace Roller Rink.”

The 1950s saw the opening of another “palace,” this one in Bradley. Located between Kinzie Avenue and Quincy Avenue north of Franklin Street, the venue advertised in 1954, “Meet me at the rink. Enjoy skating at the Moonlight Skating Palace …. Nightly from 8 ’til 11 p.m.” Fees were 60 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

By the late 1970s, there were two rinks operating in Bradley: The Skateland Paradise, at 133 N. West Avenue and The Skating Place, at 1085 E. Mulligan Drive. Skateland, opened by the Edward Gilbert family in 1974, closed in 1982. The Skating Place, operated by Donald and Bonnie Riggs, was a popular attraction from its debut in 1978 until its closing in 2000.

The Armory building that had been a popular site for roller skating in the early 1900s was replaced in 1923 by a larger and more modern home for Kankakee’s National Guard unit. Where was the new Armory located, and what is the building used for today?

Answer: The new Armory was located on the east side of the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue. In 2014, the Kankakee Valley Park District purchased the 91-year-old structure and extensively remodeled it to serve as a community recreation center. The center offers a year-round schedule of sports programs, recreational activities and classes for children and adults.