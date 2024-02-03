'A pilot's pilot': Roger Koerner Sr. impacted many

KANKAKEE — Dan Eckles took flight for U.S. Airways for 37 years.

Much of his time spent with the airline was as an instructor training other pilots.

However, before and after serving as a trainer, he estimated he took flights with at least 1,000 pilots.

But not one of those pilots could have ever come close to the seeming natural instinct and abilities of Roger Koerner Sr., who grew up at the 60-acre, two-grass runway airport, Koerner Aviation, in south Kankakee.

A lifelong Kankakeean, Koerner died recently, Jan. 17. He was 90.

“There was so much wisdom imparted on me by Roger,” Eckles said. “What he did for me was phenomenal. He was like part of my family. That’s how important he was to me.”

While Koerner was about 16 years older than Eckles, he was viewed as so much more than a contemporary.

Eckles was about 16 when he started to fly. Koerner was his instructor.

He said some people simply have natural skills, a natural ability for things.

Koerner, he said, was simply born to be a pilot.

“Roger was the best pilot I ever flew with, and I’ve flown with a thousand of them. He was what I would call a pilot’s pilot,” Eckles said. “His commonsense approach was not to just flying, but life itself. There will never be another Roger Koerner. He was my hero. … I know I will see him again.”

While Koerner was not born in an airplane, he certainly lived in and around them his entire life. Though it may be somewhat of a slight exaggeration, Koerner was involved in flight one way or another since being a little boy.

Established in 1927, Koerner Aviation has been a Kankakee County fixture for nearly 100 years. While many may not know it, the Koerner site was once considered to be the home for what eventually became the Greater Kankakee Airport.

While the plans eventually changed and the two-runway Greater Kankakee Airport was constructed just off of U.S. Route 45-52 in south Kankakee, Koerner has maintained its operations.

Koerner Aviation not only operates two runways, but also flight training and aircraft maintenance.

Many area residents likely do not even know the location exists.

<strong>PILOT’S IMPACT</strong>

Jack Ryan, a Kankakeean who began making regular trips to Koerner on his bicycle as a youngster from the Gracefield subdivision about two miles away, said he learned about airplanes, but he also learned much more.

Ryan said he learned about life.

“My parents didn’t want me out there,” Ryan said.

He said they didn’t like him traveling so far as a 10- or 11-year-old, so he never told them where he was headed.

“But that place helped me become the person I am today,” said Ryan, who learned flying there after he spent many hours washing planes or any other task needed.

“Roger did what he could to train me as a pilot. I loved him like he was my own grandfather. I was just enamored by those guys and I just wanted to fly,” said Ryan, who joined the Marine Corps right out of high school.

Ryan was just one of many who learned how to fly under Koerner’s guidance. One of the many Koerner took under his proverbial wing.

“He was a father figure to everyone. He was a saint,” Ryan said.

Bill Batson, of Wilton Center, said he not only earned his pilot’s license at Koerner’s site, but it also helped him rebuild his 1987 Acro Sport II craft.

“He was like a mentor to me,” the 76-year-old Batson said. “He was just a wonderful person.”

Like others, Batson said Koerner simply had the gift of flight.

“He was the kind of pilot who just got in an airplane and flew it. He was a natural-born pilot,” he said.

One of Koerner’s four children, Roger Jr., said his father was known as “a good stick” — pilot jargon for someone considered an excellent pilot.

The Koerner Aviation features two grass runways, the east-west runway being 3,000-feet long by 300-feet wide and the north-south strip being 2,640 feet-long and 200-feet wide.

Now a Kankakee 4th Ward alderman, Lance Marczak has been hanging around the airport for more than 20 years. Marczak flies a powered paraglider. He is also slowly rehabbing a 1963 Piper Colt single-engine plane in the Koerner shop.

Marczak couldn’t imagine flying from any other site nor could he imagine becoming so close to the man who owned the site.

“He was like family. If he called and needed help with something, I would go no matter what I was doing,” he said. “He was a great, soft-spoken guy,” Marczak said.

Marczak said it was his happy place.

“Koerner Airport was the Field of Dreams for people who are in the sky,” he said.