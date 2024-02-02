O'Connor resigns from BTPD board

BRADLEY — Bourbonnais Township Park District Commissioner Kelly O’Connor recently resigned from the board.

Elected to a six-year term in the April 2023 municipal election, O’Connor cited the growing time commitment as the key reason for leaving the five-member board.

“I submitted a letter of resignation to the board president on January 9 effective immediately,” O’Connor wrote in an email.

“With the additional meetings to hire a new executive director and meet with the consultant, I was experiencing too many conflicts with my other commitments,” he wrote.

O’Connor graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 1979. He earned a bachelor’s degree and his dental degree from Loyola University.

The board will act upon the matter on Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

“It’s a loss for us. He is a good guy,” said BTPD Board President David Zinanni. “It was a time commitment. He has a lot of work stuff and a lot of family stuff. It was hard to juggle all of that.”

The commissioners are in the process of hiring a new executive director.

Former Executive Director Ed Piatt, who resigned Nov. 25, 2023, was with the park district for 18 months. Piatt said he had completed the job he was hired for, getting the district’s finances in order.

Piatt left to pursue other professional opportunities.

<strong>FOUR-YEAR TERMS</strong>

At the same meeting Tuesday, the commissioners will discuss an ordinance reducing terms from six years to four years.

“It is hard to find people to run for that long of a commitment,” Zinanni said.

In addition of Zinanni and O’Connor, the board is also comprised of Bill Bukowski, David Sadler and Jeff Mullinax.