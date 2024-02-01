Shaw Local

Vendor applications now being accepted for Kankakee Farmers' Market

By Daily Journal staff report

Though warm weather isn’t near in the forecast, the spring season grows nearer every day.

With that comes the beloved tradition of the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in Kankakee.

Vendors sell products including local fresh produce, handmade goods and freshly-made, ready-to-eat foods.

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market is now accepting applications for vendors looking to participate in the 2024 season. The applications are live at <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com</a>, select the tab Farmers’ Market under Downtown.

In addition to vendors, the market accepts applications for musical acts looking to perform in the gazebo during the markets. Each Saturday features a different act.

Additionally, nonprofits may fill out applications for booths where they can share information on their organization with the public.

For more information on the market, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>. For more information on happenings in downtown Kankakee, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/downtownkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/downtownkankakee</a>.