River Valley Wind Ensemble, Herscher HS Concert Band team up for Monday concert

The sweet sound of collaboration will fill the Herscher High School Gymnasium on Monday.

At 7 p.m., the River Valley Wind Ensemble and the Herscher High School Concert Band will team up for a joint concert in the main gym at 501 N. Main St., Herscher.

The Herscher HS band will perform “Rephrygeration” and “How To Train Your Dragon.” The RVWE will perform “Four Symphonic Themes,” “Dance of the Jesters” and “Hands Across the Sea.”

Together, the bands will perform “Give Us This Day” by David Maslanka.