Narcan kits now available at Salvation Army

The Kankakee County Health Department is continuing its role in informing the public about the uses of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal spray.

Kankakee Fire Department Lieutenant Enrique Czako reached out to the Salvation Army accompanied by coroner Bob Gessner in coordination with KCHD Administrator John Bevis and Health Promotions Coordinator Loren Petrakis. The sole purpose of this meeting was to present two free Naloxone/Narcan distribution boxes to the Salvation Army of Kankakee County and Fortitude Community Outreach.

All four are members of the Kankakee County Health Department’s Opioid Task Force, led by Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution (OEND) educator Petrakis.

“Getting the right people together is crucial in combatting the potential for unneeded death around our county,” KCHD said in a news release. “Having this benign substance in all corners of the county can help keep people alive.”

The health department has been stressing the importance of having kits available where people can walk in and take them without judgement or needing to ask for the person behind the counter to get them. Soon Naloxone (active ingredient in Narcan) will be in first aid kits. Much like an EpiPen, AED, or even inhaler, this Opioid antagonist can prevent the most unsuspecting person from overdose.

Lieutenant Latoya Surratt, Salvation Army Corps Officer/Pastor, and Alvy Butler Jr., Director of Social Ministries, were on site to accept these additions to the location on 148 N. Harrison Ave.

Call 815-802-9445 or email <a href="mailto:lpetrakis@kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">lpetrakis@kankakeehealth.org</a> to schedule Naloxone distribution and/or presentation for your business, organization, school or community group at the Kankakee County Health Department.