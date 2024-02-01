Bourbonnais Chocolate Tour prepares for another sold-out year

More than 300 chocolate lovers will descend Saturday on the village of Bourbonnais for the annual Chocolate Tour, a joint event through the village and the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

The sixth annual event is held in conjunction with title sponsor Sweet Street and a total of 350 tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

The 350 tourists will embark upon an afternoon adventure traveling to 35 business stops within the village.

Each will receive a tour map for their decadent journey; a passport to receive a stamp at each destination visited; and a bag to tote along sweet treats. A completed passport may be entered to win the Chocolate Tour grand prize, courtesy of Andaul Jewelers in Bourbonnais, and the Chocolate Tour runner-up grand prize, courtesy of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

More than 20 raffle baskets will be available to win and do not require an event ticket; all are welcome to participate. The baskets will be on display at the event’s new temporary home at Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Bourbonnais at 324 E. Marsile St.

Raffle tickets may be purchased during the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the gymnasium. All winners will be announced beginning at 5 p.m. Winners do not need to be present.

“We are very thankful for Bishop McNamara’s hospitality and welcoming this event at their Bourbonnais location, so we are still able to host this experience for the community,” said Mayor Paul Schore. “We appreciate our local partnerships and working together for Bourbonnais and Kankakee County.”