Two Kankakee-based events set for first day of Black History Month

Thursday marks the start of Black History Month and two events are set in Kankakee. For a full listing of local events happening for Black History Month, see the weekend Life section.

<strong>KCC EVENT</strong>

From 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, Dr. Leonard Porter, curator of the Alkebulan History Center, will be speaking, also there will be a Black History display (titled Black Excellence Expo) for viewing.

<strong>MARTIN SPEAKING AT LIBRARY</strong>

At 6 p.m. Thursday at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Illinois Road Scholar Connie Martin will speak on “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad.” Martin will share the connections of Negro Spirituals with meanings and interpretations of songs used in regions of the South that signaled multiple signs and tips that aided enslaved fugitives to find freedom.

Martin earned a BA from Illinois State University and an MA from Aurora University with a Thesis in Integrating African American History Lessons in Educational Curriculums. Growing up attending countless choir rehearsals, church services and research helped her learn about the history and meanings of Negro Spirituals.

This is a free program. Questions can be directed to the library at 815-939-4564.