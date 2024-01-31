State's Attorney's Community Foundation, NAACP receive Healing Illinois grant

The State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation, in partnership with the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, has received a Healing Illinois grant.

This is a one-year grant in the amount of $20,000.

As a Healing Illinois sub-grantee, the organizations plan to create community-centered, inclusive and safe spaces to talk, learn and grow through its Change the Narrative Initiative. This Initiative will partner countywide law enforcement agencies and the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP with all high schools throughout Kankakee County; will empower youth leadership to take an active role in criminal justice and public safety conversations; and will assist eligible individuals to address their background as they seek employment, housing and educational opportunities.

“We are looking forward to the partnership with State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and the State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation,” said Kankakee County NAACP President Theodis Pace. “Empowering youth to actively engage in criminal justice and public safety discussions is crucial for fostering a more inclusive and informed community. Their perspectives and voices contribute to a holistic understanding of the issues at hand.”

According to a joint news release from the organizations, the grant will help them invest in youth and adults countywide to grow trust between community members and local law enforcement communities.

“Relationships are key to advancing public safety, and this grant will help mold the initial stages of positive, healthy relationships between our citizens and our law enforcement community,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe. “We need to ensure that everyone has not only a seat at the table, but also an equal voice in the discussion. I look forward to implementing this initiative with the Kankakee County NAACP.”

Rowe also serves as President of the State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation.

More details will be forthcoming in the near future. Any inquiries can be directed to Rowe at 815-450-7459 or Pace at 815-953-0939.