Aqua seeks $19.2 million rate increase

Aqua Illinois customers in the greater Kankakee area, as well as other communities in Illinois, could see a sharp increase in their water and wastewater rates later this year.

Aqua filed a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission earlier in January to increase the rate it charges for water.

Aqua provides water and wastewater service to areas in Kankakee, Vermilion, Will, Boone, Knox, Lake, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Ogle, Winnebago, McHenry and Champaign counties in Illinois.

If the rate request is granted in full as filed, an average monthly residential wastewater and water bill would increase by $29.91 to $152.87, according to a public notice issued by Aqua Illinois. The estimated bill would vary based on meter size, usage volume and other public charges.

Customers who only get water services from Aqua would see their bills go up by $8.50 per month. The total rate increase asked for the areas Aqua serves is $19.2 million.

“Aqua Illinois is committed to best serving our customers,” Aqua Illinois President Dave Carter said a statement in published reports. “This change to our rate structure, the first in six and a half years, helps ensure we maintain quality water and wastewater services for years to come. We’re continuing to invest in our systems, and we appreciate the support and understanding from our customers as we work together to make improvements to our local communities.”

Aqua Illinois last asked for a rate increase on May 1, 2017, according to the public notice. This current request will undergo a review by ICC and take up to 11 months. The approximate date of the rate change, if approved by the ICC within the 11-month process, is Dec. 2, 2024.

Aqua Illinois said the rate increase is necessary to address aging infrastructure to increase reliability and enhanced process improvements for source-of-supply and water treatment. Some of those improvements would include lift station replacement projects, infiltration and inflow reduction projects, well pumps and equipment, replacement of fire hydrants and treatment plant additions.

<strong>‘PAINFULLY EXCESSIVE’</strong>

The Citizens Utility Board, a nonprofit utility watchdog group in Chicago created by the Illinois Legislature in 1984, issued a statement Thursday about Aqua’s rate hike request before the ICC.

“A rate hike of up to $30 a month is painfully excessive — and will be a hardship for Aqua customers,” said Sarah Moskowitz, executive director of CUB. “CUB has long had concerns about poor service quality and high rates from Aqua. There have been several examples of service concerns — including unacceptable levels of lead in drinking water in University Park in 2019, a water outage in Lake County in 2023 and the recent boil order in the Danville area.

“At the same time, Aqua’s aggressive strategy of buying up municipal systems, along with winning legislative approval to add a ‘Qualifying Infrastructure Plant’ surcharge to bills has needlessly increased costs for customers.”

Moskowitz noted Aqua’s parent company has raked in $828 million in profits over the past two years, raising question as to why the water utility needs to burden its customers with a rate hike.

“CUB is reviewing Aqua’s rate-hike filing, and, along with other consumer advocates, we will do everything we can to reduce this proposed increase,” she said.

In Aqua Illinois’ public notice, it said customers may request that the ICC hold a public hearing related to the company’s rate request. A copy of the proposed change in rate schedules may be inspected by any interested party at the company’s business office at 1000 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee, according to the notice.

Interested parties may obtain information directly from Aqua or by addressing the Chief Clerk of the Illinois Commerce Commission, 527 E. Capitol Ave., Springfield, IL 62701.

Customers are also able to contact Aqua’s customer service at 877-987-2782 or visit AquaWater.com.