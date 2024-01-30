River Valley Cheer Camp gives first halftime performance with assistance from Bishop Mac

On Thursday, River Valley Special Recreation Association and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Special Olympics basketball team faced off in the main gym of BBCHS.

Halftime featured a first-time experience for RVSRA participants.

The River Valley Cheer Camp performed between games, and RVSRA Program Coordinator for Athletics and Teens Emily Ramirez said this was the first time the organization hosted a cheer camp.

“The Bishop Mac cheer teams [are] volunteering to work with the cheer camp at the halftime event,” Ramirez said ahead of the event. “They have been preparing all month!”