KVTA to present 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' Saturday and Sunday

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is gearing up for the winter show of the 2023-24 season, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, it is a double mystery.

Director Tyler McMahon, assistant director Aubrey LaLuna, vocal director Jeanne Benson and choreographer Thomas McMahon will offer four opportunities to see this show-within-a-show at the KVTA Studios’ Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Shows also are set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10.

The story is a murder mystery, but one night Dickens put his pen down to go to bed and never woke up. Thus, he never finished the novel and left no notes behind pointing in the direction he was heading with the story.

More than 115 years later, Rupert Holmes, the man behind “Escape (The Pina Colada Song),” took the story and turned it into a musical set within the Victorian era of English musical halls. The actors talk directly to the audience, and Drood himself is played by a woman.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” was the winner of several Tony Awards when it premiered, including Best Musical, Score and Book.

<strong>The original story</strong>

Young Edwin Drood (played by Mary Schwark, of Bradley), has become betrothed to his childhood best friend, Rosa Bud (played by Angel Mirkov, of Bradley).

However, Rosa has caught the eye of John Jasper (played by Caspian Colbert, of Bradley), her music teacher, and Edwin’s uncle. She also has attracted the likes of newly-arrived-to-England Neville Landless (played by Paul Bishir, of Momence).

He and his sister, Helena (played by Aisa Rogers, of Bourbonnais), are here under the watch of Reverend Crisparkle (played by Michael Norkus, of Romeoville), who also has a notion toward Rosa. Jasper is a frequent patron of the opium den run by The Princess Puffer (played by Bonnie Brewer, of Kankakee), who secretly watches over Rosa as well.

After Christmas dinner is disrupted by arguments, Edwin takes off into the storm. Others go after him, but he has disappeared and is presumed murdered. Puffer and Detective Dick Datchery are on the case, but everyone has a motive. But how can this musical solve Dickens’ unfinished novel?

Under the direction and guidance of the Chairman of the Victorian era Music Hall Royale (played by Rob Bishir, of Momence), the audience votes. With a possible 44 endings, no show will be the same.

The production also showcases the talents of Jordyn Clark, of Ashkum; Emma Day, Heather Day, Abigail Van Kley, Hailey Neill and Andrew Stephens, all of Bourbonnais; Sophia Rice, of Grant Park; Addison Haag, of Herscher; Walter Krause, Amanda Ringler and Grant Sparenberg, all of Kankakee; and Kayla Connelly, of Morris.

Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.