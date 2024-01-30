Frustrations mount regarding Aqua's boil order, businesses pivot to accommodate

A prolonged Aqua Illinois boil order is causing great frustration and questions from customers of the privately held company.

The boil order went into place at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday — meaning water for drinking, cooking and even brushing teeth — leaving Kankakee County customers wondering how this could have taken place.

The boil-order impact is far reaching and affects anyone and everyone who is tapped into Aqua as its provider of drinking water.

“I can’t believe Aqua could not foresee this happening,” said Randy McGill, executive director of the Kankakee County Housing Authority. “If this goes on too long, where can we scramble to find [drinking] water?”

The KCHA directly houses about 800 residents in its public housing complexes. Through its rental voucher program, it provides housing for hundreds more within Kankakee County.

McGill said there is no way the KCHA can begin to supply bottled water to its residents.

“This is not a good situation. And for the amount they charge for water, this is ridiculous,” he said.

The boil-order impact not only hits every business and residential dwelling not attached to a private well, it impacts hospitals, nursing homes, schools in the Kankakee County communities of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Grant Park, Aroma Park and Limestone.

Aqua’s Kankakee-based distribution system also provides service to University Park and Green Garden Township in Will County. A small portion of University Park is in Cook County.

<strong>BOIL ORDER</strong>

While the community boils water for simple tasks like brushing teeth and staying hydrated, local businesses have had to pivot operations.

In an announcement made to customers, Aqua Illinois advised to not drink water without first boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for five minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The Kankakee County Health Department reiterated this in a news release.

“A boil advisory can be a necessary and required precaution to help prevent a possible water-borne illness outbreak,” the release stated. “… a boil water advisory means your community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.”

The Manteno Veterans’ Home spokeswoman noted the location disconnected its use of tap water. The location has an emergency water supply which helps keep the kitchen and resident care units in operation.

“As part of the agency’s contingency planning, the home maintains a large supply of water for emergencies and has access to immediate resupply from its distributor,” said Maureen Hartigan, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affair spokeswoman.

<strong>FOOD/DRINKING ESTABLISHMENTS</strong>

Food establishments are advised to shut off anything hooked up to tap water, per instructions from Aqua and the health department.

The health department also said food establishments should discard ice and mixed beverages made with contaminated water; use packaged ice from approved sources; use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach for drinking, food preparation, washing produce and cooking; if possible, use disposable plates, cups and utensils.

These instructions have forced some businesses that rely on municipal tap water to temporarily close.

“We made the decision to close the café today in Bourbonnais because of it,” Caleb Benoit, owner of Connect Roasters, said early Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, it’s not something we wanted to do. To adhere to the guidelines that come with boil orders, it was going to be very difficult to be open and serve anything close to a full menu.”

Benoit said Connect Roaster’s best-selling drink menu products are made with either the espresso machine or the batch-brew coffee machines — both of which are hooked up to a water line and have no way of receiving bottled or boiled water.

“The only source is the municipal water supply,” he said. “With those machines, coffee shops don’t have the option to use bottled water or use boiled water and pour it in there.”

Because those two machines represent the majority of the shop’s sales, Benoit estimated 75% or more of the best-selling items would be off Monday’s menu.

About a mile north of Bourbonnais’ Connect Roaster’s is Jimmy Jo’s BBQ. This restaurant opted to open as normal, but changed the way it offers drink options.

Co-owner Mishelle Denault said that, because much of Jimmy Jo’s business is based in catering, they have an on-hand supply of canned soda and bottled water in the walk-in cooler.

“We had to make the tea the old way where you soak the bags and boil water,” she said. “Our machine is equipped with a direct water line.”

Aside from teas, the cooks have been boiling water for potato salad and noodles just a bit longer than normal to err on the side of caution.

The restaurant had recently installed new soda machines that took a few days to set up and get to proper temperatures. This installation also prepared Jimmy Jo’s to have canned options on hand.

“There is a cost factor,” Denault said. “It does cost more to serve canned soda versus a machine. Of course, we like people to be happy; we wouldn’t deny you an extra soda.”

The business had posted to social media that canned and bottled options were available and “teas have been safely prepared.” Hoppy Pig shared a similar post that the restaurant was open and canned/bottled beverages were available.

Denault said many customers shared Jimmy Jo’s post and offered supportive feedback.

“I don’t think it’s affected or will affect business,” she said around noon Monday, noting doors opened at 10:45 a.m. “We haven’t seen a change in business at the start of the day.”

In downtown Kankakee, the entrance to Gas and Wash featured a sign Monday stating, “Due to the boil order, we cannot serve fountain drinks or ICEEs. Sorry for any inconveniences. Thank you, Management.”

Inside the gas station, Dunkin’ was closed due to the boil order.

<strong>SCHOOLS</strong>

Local school districts, including Bradley Elementary and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, advised students to bring bottled water to school, as drinking fountains would be shut off until the boil order is lifted.

Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl said the school’s biggest concern was having water available for physical education classes and planned athletic practices and games after school.

On Sunday night, Bradley West Principal Tricia Anderson purchased cases of bottled water in her hometown up north, which were dispersed to the district’s three buildings Monday morning, Kohl said.

At Bradley Central, 32 cases were stocked in the main office.

The boil order also affected the preparation of school lunches.

Kohl said the school’s cafeteria workers met in the lunchroom Sunday night to plan to work around the boil order.

They were able to bypass the issue Monday with a change in menu and a switch to Styrofoam lunch trays instead of the regular trays that need to be washed.

“We were able to pivot today and adjust,” Kohl said. “If the boil order continues any more days, [lunch] might be more of a challenge.”

Kohl added that, ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic prepared schools to be flexible for anything that may come up.

“Some staff were almost laughing this morning, saying, ‘This is easy compared to COVID; we’ve got this,’” he said. “We’re taking it head on and doing well.”

<em>Daily Journal reporters Taylor Leddin-McMaster, Stephanie Markham and senior reporter Lee Provost contributed to this story.</em>

Kankakee County Health Department

The Kankakee County Health Department released information on how to properly use water during a boil order:

If your local health officials issue a boil water advisory, you should use bottled water or boil tap water. This is because a boil water advisory means your community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.

• Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

• Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

• Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

• Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, or infant water for mixing if possible.

<strong>Handwashing</strong>

• In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

• Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

<strong>Bathing and showering</strong>

• Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

• Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

<strong>Brushing teeth</strong>

• Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water which was not boiled first.

<strong>Washing dishes</strong>

• If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

• Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

1. The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

2. The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

• Sanitize all baby bottles.

• To wash dishes by hand:

1. Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

2. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

3. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

<strong>Laundry</strong>

• It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

<strong>Cleaning</strong>

• Clean washable toys and surfaces with: Bottled water; boiled water; or water that has been disinfected with bleach.

<strong>Caring for pets</strong>

• Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

• Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

• Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.