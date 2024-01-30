Boil order likely to last until Wednesday

KANKAKEE — A boil order on area drinking water will be in effect until at least Wednesday morning.

Based upon this timeline, the boil order could be in place for perhaps as long as 65 hours — or nearly 2.5 days.

The boil order was issued at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Aqua Illinois explained state regulators require the company conduct two rounds of bacteriological testing throughout the water system. Each round takes about 24 hours to complete.

The company anticipates lifting the order by Wednesday morning, assuming all samples are found to be negative. A specific time on Wednesday morning was not identified.

The company said it is working to lift the advisory as quickly as possible.

The boil water advisory impacts roughly 30,000 [accounts] customers across Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Manteno, Aroma Park, Limestone, University Park and Green Garden Township.

A company spokesperson noted Aqua has worked through some challenging weather conditions in the past, but this is a unique extreme weather situation that has not only impacted Aqua, but other water providers in the region.

“Cold temperatures and rapid thaw led to ice mitigation that substantially increased the levels of turbidity [particulate] entering our Kankakee water treatment plant.

"This led to issues at the [Kankakee] water treatment plant and water exiting the plant with higher than allowed turbidity levels," the company noted.