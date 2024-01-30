Aqua testing progressing, boil order still in effect

KANKAKEE — The first of two needed "all clear" water test results for Aqua Illinois has been gained, but officials stressed the result does not mean human consumption of tap water is encouraged.

The second "all clear" result is still needed.

Aqua is an accredited, state-certified lab and conducts the testing.

The hope is the needed "all clear" can be gained no later than Wednesday morning.

Aqua representatives noted as of Monday evening, the first found of tests came back clear and the system remains on track to have the boil order lifted in the coming hours.

Aqua stressed one "all clear" notification does not mean the public should return to consuming tap water without first boiling the water as set forth.

The boil order has been in effect since 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

State officials require the company conduct two rounds of bacteriological testing throughout the water system. Each round takes about 24 hours to complete.

The boil water advisory impacts roughly 30,000 [accounts] customers across Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Limestone, Grant Park, University Park and Green Garden Township.