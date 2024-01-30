Aqua lifts boil order, testing confirms water quality meets standards

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aqua Illinois lifted the Boil Water Notice in the Kankakee and University Park systems clearing the way for full use of its tap water.

The “all clear” order included customers in:

• Kankakee system: Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Kankakee, Limestone and Manteno;

• University Park System: University Park and Green Garden Township.

Due to a weather-related water main break, customers on Cordoba Court and Fiesta Drive in University Park will remain on a boil water advisory at this time (it’s anticipated that will be lifted later this evening).

The decision to end the boil water notice was made after two rounds of testing at over 50 locations. The results of the more than 100 tests, taken 24 hours apart, have conclusively shown that water quality meets standards.

“Thank you to our customers, community leaders, and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for your patience and partnership as we resolved our operational challenges and to our Aqua Illinois team who worked around the clock to restore clean, safe, reliable water to the community,” Aqua said in a statement.

For more information, go to aquawater.com.