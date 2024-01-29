Kankakee Auditor's job function comes under scrutiny at finance committee

KANKAKEE — A function of Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee’s office came under scrutiny on Wednesday at the County Board’s Finance Committee meeting.

During County Treasurer Nick Africano’s report, he shared with the committee the results of a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request for how many times Lee logged into the county’s bank accounts online to view the inflows and outflows of money since Jan. 1, 2021. Africano said more than $200 million flows through the county’s bank accounts annually.

Africano said in an effort to be transparent he wanted to run the results of the FOIA request in front of the committee on the video screens in the county board room.

“Nothing’s manipulated,” he said. “You get to see exactly what we see.”

The report showed that there were 9,372 total logins to see the county’s bank accounts in the approximate three-year time span. All the logins were people from the treasurer’s office and no logins by Lee.

“I don’t know how more clear that can be to anybody, and I wanted to do it live so that everybody could see it,” Africano said.

When reached by phone on Thursday, Lee said he had not seen the FOIA request. He disputed the findings that he hasn’t logged in to view the accounts.

“Number one, it’s not possible, because I have to run those reports in order to check on my own budget and to track my own spending,” he said. “I’m not sure how they find the FOIA, which of course would dictate the response in terms of the data it gets. But it’s just not possible.

“Not to mention, you can’t produce a quarterly report without logging in. I can’t update the online checkbook without logging in. So those are just some things; that it’s not possible.”

Lee was asked if it was possible he used a different login than the treasurer had for him.

“I can’t tell you,” he said. “I know that the accounting software shouldn’t be controlled by the finance department anyway. It should be controlled by the auditor’s office. That’s what the lawsuit is about, trying to correct what is being done versus what should be done. So I’m not sure how they’re able to come up with that information.”

Board members were perplexed with the findings of the FOIA report shown at the meeting.

“I think as a citizen or resident, a county board member that’s just very alarming to me and hard to wrap my head around, and that’s all I’ll say,” board member Matt Alexander-Hildebrand said.

Board member Steven Hunter asked if there might be another system Lee logged into to see the accounts.

“I believe that he probably could see some of the dollar amounts in other systems, but he could not see the inflows and outflows as concisely as he could there and get the total picture of what’s going on from a banking perspective,” Africano said.

As reported by the Daily Journal in 2020, Lee filed a lawsuit on Aug. 14, 2020, in Kankakee Circuit Court against Kankakee County, the county board and Board Chairman Andy Wheeler. Lee is fighting to gain back his office’s authority to perform general accounting duties. Lee has said this provides a check on the board, which approves spending.

In 2003 the county split the auditor and finance departments because it said the federal government required more checks and balances.

The case is still winding its way through the court, and Lee said there was a status check hearing on the suit Thursday. He said counsel for both sides were in court for the hearing. A trial date has not yet been set.

<strong>UPCOMING ELECTION</strong>

The FOIA request was submitted via email by Tom Wilson, according to county records.

Lee, a Republican, faces a challenge in the March 19 primary election against County Board member Colton Ekhoff, who is also the Finance Committee chairman. Lee was first elected auditor in 2016 and won re-election in 2020.

He said the FOIA is directly related to the upcoming election.

“It’s 100% political,” Lee said. “And you have to remember Africano is the Republican Party chairman actively supporting the candidate for county auditor, Colton Ekhoff.”

In the March 17, 2020, primary election Lee held off a challenge from Brandon Meredith, winning 55% of the vote.

“The county treasurer was supporting that challenger as well,” Lee said.