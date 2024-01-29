Communities share support following Momence tragedy

Following the tragedy in which a freshman Momence girls’ basketball player collapsed and died during Thursday’s home JV game against Tri-Point, surrounding communities have been offering an outpouring of support.

Amari Crite, 14, is the daughter of Anthony and Michelle Crite, of Momence. According to those familiar with the event, Amari, a starter on the basketball team, was heading to the defensive end of the basketball court when she collapsed Thursday.

Amari’s family created a GoFundMe page late Friday morning to help pay for funeral expenses. Just three hours into its posting, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $15,000. As of Sunday afternoon, over $46,000 has been donated. For more information, go to <a href="https://gofund.me/24809186" target="_blank">gofund.me/24809186</a>.

In addition to pages sharing the GoFundMe information, social media has been a source of support as schools, municipalities and more share thoughts and prayers with the Crite family during this difficult time.

Both Kankakee School District 111 and Pembroke School District 259 will “remember and honor the life of Amari” with a spirit week designed in her honor. Students are encouraged to wear the following this week: favorite purple gear (Monday); favorite yellow gear (Tuesday); favorite basketball gear (Wednesday); favorite athletic gear (Thursday); and the number 5 (Friday).

Central High School in Clifton is encouraging students to wear red (Momence’s spirit color) on Monday while staff are asked to wear jeans in exchange for a donation to be given to the family. The school wrote on Facebook that this is being done “in an effort to show our support and solidarity.”

Various pages — including Herscher High School and Kankakee Irish Hockey — have been sharing the hashtag #MomenceStrong.

On Friday, the Momence versus Peotone High School JV and varsity boys basketball games were canceled. The team also pulled out of Saturday’s Beecher Shootout, and the town’s eighth grade basketball team forfeited its IESA Class 8-3A Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara. Grief counselors were at Momence High School on Friday in an effort to help students deal with the tragic loss of their classmate. The girls basketball game against Beecher Monday was also canceled.

Bordertown Guns, at 116 S. Gladiola Ave., Momence, is hosting a raffle to raise money for the family.

“We are humbly asking for your help! We have a beautiful family in need of support in an unimaginable situation,” the business wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo of Amari and her brother.

Bordertown is raffling off a Henry Homesteader 9mm rifle with all proceeds going to the family. The goal is to sell a minimum of 100 raffle tickets at $20 each.