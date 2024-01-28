Aqua announces boil order for area

Aqua Illinois has implemented a boil order for Kankakee and the surrounding areas on Sunday.

"The rapid thaw and heavy rains this week in the Kankakee/University Park region have caused operational challenges in our water plant and distribution system that we’re working hard to address," Aqua said in an emailed notice to customers.

As a result of increased turbidity (dirt and sediment from the source water based on high flow), Aqua said it addressed operational issues in the plant Sunday morning that have since been resolved. Due to those issues the water temporarily exceeded the regulatory limit. As such, Aqua said it is required to issue a Boil Water Advisory, which impacts customers in the following areas: Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Manteno, Aroma Park, Limestone, University Park and Green Garden.

"The plant has recovered and is operating within compliance standards at this time, but it is necessary to take this precaution until information and testing can confirm the water quality is acceptable for normal use throughout the water distribution system," the notice said.

Aqua is advising to not drink water without first boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for five minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.