KLASEY: Kankakee's 'War Memorial'

Above the entrance of the building at 187 S. Indiana Avenue is a panel with foot-high letters that spell out the words “War Memorial.”

Why does this four-story brick structure, commonly called the “Knights of Columbus Building,” display such a sign? For which of the many wars in American history does it serve as a memorial?

Dedicated nearly a century ago, on Columbus Day, Oct. 12, 1924, the building honored the soldiers of Kankakee County who served in the First World War (1914-1918).

“A great and lasting monument to the spirit of service was dedicated in Kankakee yesterday when hundreds of persons took part in the exercises connected with the formal opening of the new Knights of Columbus War Memorial or Community Center,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican on Oct. 13.

Expanding upon the ceremony’s theme of service, the newspaper account continued, “None is more typical of service than the soldier, the man who gives everything for the welfare of others. The new building typifies service. So, on Columbus Day, this monument to the soldiers of Kankakee County was dedicated that it might become the center of a continued spirit of service.”

St. Viateur’s Council No. 745 of the Knights of Columbus, (as the local organization is formally known) was established on April 5, 1903.

“Sunday was a great day in the history of the Knights of Columbus, a new Catholic organization in Kankakee,” reported the Daily Republican on the following day. “It was not only the advent of the society into this world, but it acted as host, as well, to nearly 1,000 visiting members of the order, who came on special trains from Chicago and the southwestern branch of the Illinois Central.”

The new Council initiated 105 members, and chose Thomas F. Donovan as its first Grand Knight. The Knights began holding meetings in rented quarters, but almost immediately started thinking of the future.

A paragraph in the July 12, 1905, issue of the Kankakee Daily Gazette noted, “Members of the local lodge of the Knights of Columbus will consider a proposition to build a hall for their occupancy at a meeting to be held this evening.” The following day’s issue of the newspaper reported that there was “no action taken” at the meeting; apparently, the plan was abandoned.

Some 14 years later, building plans were once again on the agenda for the K of C, which had grown to a membership of 700 men. On Jan. 29, 1919, the Daily Republican announced, “The Knights of Columbus lodge has decided on the erection of a new building …. Altho the proposition still is in the embryo stage, members of the lodge appear anxious to carry the idea through and it is very likely that a definite plan will be outlined within the next few weeks.”

<strong>‘DEFINITE PLAN’</strong>

The “definite plan” was revealed to readers of the Daily Republican on May 14, 1919: “At a meeting of the Knights of Columbus last night, the plan for a new K.C. building, to be located … at Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street … was announced.”

The new building, with an initially estimated cost of $150,000, would be either four or five stories tall, would have a 60-foot frontage on Schuyler Avenue, and would extend 145 feet along Merchant Street. There would be retail stores on the ground floor, a large council chamber and other K of C rooms and offices on the second and third floors, and rental office space on the fourth and (possibly) fifth floors. The building would be financed by the sale of 20-year bonds paying 5% interest.

Less than a year later, on Feb. 12, 1920, there was a surprising announcement: plans for the Schuyler Avenue site were being abandoned; instead, the organization would build its home on the northwest corner of Indiana Avenue and Merchant Street.

“The K. C. men found that the cost of the erection of the building [at Schuyler and Merchant] … would be much greater than had at first been estimated and in many ways would not prove satisfactory for a home,” the Daily Republican noted. In the short period of about nine months, building costs had ballooned from $150,000 to approximately $350,000.

Plans for the War Memorial building progressed slowly, due to less-than-successful fundraising efforts. By late September 1921, only $90,000 had been pledged toward the estimated $150,000 needed to erect the building.

“This was not sufficient to justify procedure,” noted a history of the St. Viateur Council published in 1924, “but the building committee felt that actual construction would stimulate the sale of bonds and encourage payments on pledges with the result that in the fall of 1921, building was started by the Philip Houde Construction Co.”

The plan was to partially construct the building, enclosing it sufficiently to allow use by the organization. On July 16, 1922, formal cornerstone-laying ceremonies attracted a large crowd of spectators to the partly completed building.

“Work continued until the early part of 1923, when our funds were depleted and it became necessary to create a new plan of financing,” noted the writer of the 1924 history. “Work was stopped on the building for one year, or until the spring of 1924, when it was decided … to issue an additional $100,000 worth of 6 percent bonds, which were quite readily purchased by the general public.”

The completed War Memorial was dedicated with a full day of activities on Oct. 12, 1924. In the morning, an estimated 1,000 members of the St. Viateur Council, led by a band, paraded from the new building to St. Rose Church, one mile to the west. “The parade was of such length,” the Daily Republican reported, “that Knights were still coming from the new building when the first in the line were entering the church.”

In the afternoon, dedication services were conducted at the building by the Rev. Girard C. Picard, assistant pastor of St. Rose Church. The building was then opened for public tours. “There was a constant stream of people through the building,” noted the Daily Republican. “All were anxious to make the tour and all were high in their praise of the rooms and the furnishings.”

At 6 p.m., some 600 guests gathered in the building’s auditorium/banquet hall for a dinner given by the Catholic Daughters of America. “The big auditorium was beautifully arranged for the occasion,” the Daily Republican observed, “and the banquet proved to be the crowning event of an active day.”

In early 1941, the vacant basement space of the Knights of Columbus building became the home for an organization that would impact the lives of thousands of local young people over the next 50 years. What was that organization?

Answer: The Catholic Youth Organization, which sponsored youth basketball leagues and many other activities for grade-school and high-school-age children of the Kankakee area. During the 1950s, Friday night dances at the CYO drew large crowds of young people. The CYO’s Youth Center closed its doors in 1991, when Executive Director Pauline Africano retired after 39 years of service.