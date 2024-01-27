Kankakee County to buy Eagle Island

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County is putting itself in a better position to be a good shepherd to the Kankakee River.

To help fulfill its mission, the Kankakee County Board is moving toward purchasing a small river island, just west of Momence.

The river is the county’s greatest natural resource, and it’s also the heartbeat of the area’s outdoor recreation for fishing and boating, as well as attracting visitors to the county.

Through numerous events and visits to parks, the river brings an influx of money into the hospitality industry.

The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee voted 9-2 on Wednesday to approve the purchase of Eagle Island on the Kankakee River for $65,000.

Eagle Island, which long ago had an on-site supper club, is a 1.18-acre island in the Kankakee River along North Eagle Island Road near Momence.

The purchase also includes an adjacent parcel of land on the north side of Eagle Island Road that once served as a parking lot for the restaurant. There’s also a $1,500 appraisal fee that will be added to the purchase.

<strong>MUCH BENEFIT?</strong>

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the cost of the property is minimal compared to the benefit it will serve in helping the county address the issue of the build up of sediment in the river in the future.

“Obviously, people can feel differently, but the thought was if we have an asset that allows us to get in the river and be able to address sediment, access and all these other things that are part of the things that we’re doing in the next three, four, five, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years down the road,” he said.

The county will be dredging sand and sediment out of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch this summer. It’s the first step in tackling the larger issue of sediment buildup along various spots in the river.

The county is in the process of purchasing equipment that will help address the sediment issues through a $7 million state grant that was awarded in 2022 for Illinois capital projects with the help of state Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. It’s likely the equipment won’t be secured until 2025.

Included in that equipment is a sediment collector that can be placed at different spots along the river to catch some of the flow of sediment.

“So every engineer that I talked to, whether it’s Burke Engineering [of Indianapolis, Ind.], or it’s local engineers that have hydrology expertise, say this is a strategic asset that the county should consider acquiring,” Wheeler said. “Because it allows you into the river to get things done on one side of a bridge you don’t have access to.”

<strong>‘PIECE TO A LARGER PUZZLE’</strong>

The purchase will have to also be OK’d by the full county board at its Feb. 13 meeting. The $66,500 would come out of the county’s general fund.

“This is just one small, inexpensive piece to a larger puzzle for us to start the process of addressing our river in the generations that are really gonna get to see the big fix after we’re done with laying the foundation,” Wheeler said.

The property was owned by the estate of Joy V. George, of Champaign, according to county tax records. If approved, the purchase will be finalized shortly thereafter.

“This could not have been a better fortuitous thing to fall into our lap,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler added that the land could also become a public access point/park as well. That would also allow the county to apply for Illinois Department of Natural Resources grants in the future to improve the land.

Board member John Fetherling was one of two to vote against the purchase along with Colton Ekhoff, who is the Finance Committee chairman.

Fetherling said it will cost further expenditures on the property to do what the county intends to do at Eagle Island, which is on a flood plain. He said there are too many questions.

“Where are you going to get the money?” he said. “So you’re going to put boat ramps in one-foot of water? You can’t pave the parking lot in a flood plain either, you have to put gravel down. … I did a little research. It’s going to cost a lot of money.”

Ekhoff also had reservations about the purchase.

“Timing is the biggest issue,” he said. “The timing just isn’t right.”