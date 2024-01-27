KAMEG investigation nets arrests

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents made four arrests Thursday in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, KAMEG agents, assisted by the United States Marshals Service and Kankakee City Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Wildwood Avenue, KAMEG said in a news release.

Thirteen adults were located inside the residence upon execution of the warrant.

The KAMEG news release said a large plastic bag containing 35 individually packaged plastic bags containing suspected cannabis (approximately 150 grams) and multiple items related to drug sales and use were located inside the residence.

According to the news release, the following individuals were arrested and transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center:

• Detrious T. Kizer, 52, of Kankakee, was arrested on a no bond, Kankakee County warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Gregory W. King Jr., 35, of Kankakee, was arrested on a no bond, Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear (burglary). Upon arrival at Jerome Combs Detention Center, King was found to be in possession of approximately 3.4 grams of suspected cocaine, which was concealed in his sock. King was also charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Amanda S. Houston, 57, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid arrest warrant out of Arkansas for parole violation.

• Tubbie L. Gordon Jr., 53, of Kankakee, was arrested on a no bond, Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance/fentanyl.

While agents were leaving the residence, Gordon was observed at a nearby business and subsequently taken into custody for the arrest warrant related to the investigation at the Wildwood Avenue address.