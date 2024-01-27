IRIS online referral tool set to launch

KANKAKEE — In an effort to improve how families access health service providers, the Kankakee County Health Department will be launching the online tool IRIS next month.

John Bevis, county health administrator, and Kailee Zito, IRIS coordinator for the health department, gave a demonstration Tuesday to the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee. The health department has been working on the IRIS project for six months.

IRIS stands for Integrated Referral and Intake System.

“I’m really happy and excited to say that we are now planning to launch IRIS on Feb. 5, so about 16 to 20 initial organizations will be utilizing this for the referral process,” Zito said.

“And that is not to say that those 16 to 20 organizations are the only people who will ever use IRIS. Onboarding is constant. I’m anticipating a lot of growth in the first few months, especially, and we already have a list of organizations to tackle next.”

IRIS is a tool that streamlines communications between community providers offering services to individuals and families. It helps the providers identify available resources, make referrals and monitors whether families receive the help they choose.

Service providers and organizations that have already finished onboarding IRIS are Early Intervention/Child Family Connections, I-KAN Regional Office of Education, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, Iroquois County RPC Worknet Development, Kankakee Community College, Riverside/Pathways, Thresholds, Community Service Council of Northern Will County and Success by 6.

Zito said there were challenges for onboarding providers, figuring out workflow and staffing and how IRIS can fit into the referral process.

“Overall, enthusiasm is very high for IRIS,” she said.

Providers currently going through the onboarding process are Ascension Saint Mary, Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, Project SUN; Harbor House, FCM, HealthWorks, Aunt Martha’s, First Taste/KSD, KAN-I-Help, Birth to 5, and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

Service providers will have access to IRIS through a web portal. Once individuals and families input their information into IRIS, they can better access available services. Providers can offer referrals for families for services at other agencies as well.

Individuals or families will be able to go to any of the agencies that have onboarded IRIS and get the process started. That provider could offer them services or refer them to another agency that could better serve their needs.

“It’s basically a two-way street,” Bevis said.

Bevis gave an example of how the program would work — a family just moved into the community and are living out of their car and have three children who aren’t immunized.

“Then all of a sudden we’re referring [them] to rental assistance,” he said. “We’re getting the Catholic Charities, maybe mental health services and we’re signing them up in the health department. I mean, ‘boom.’”

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said another good thing about IRIS is how it monitors if an individual who received a referral was provided the services. For example, an individual needed a service to get out of a bad situation but didn’t show up.

“You really needed the service … what happened?” he said. “’Oh, well, my car broke down.’ Well, let me get you some bus tokens. We’re gonna refer you over to the River Valley Metro so they can make sure you can get from A to B. That’s what this is supposed to do, so there is no falling through the gaps.”

There is no charge for families to input their information into IRIS so they can be referred to the necessary services providers. The initial cost of approximately $16,000 for the IRIS program was covered by money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA funds are also paying Zito’s salary for the first two-and-half years.

“This could be the lowest cost allocation of ARPA money that has the longest reaching, deepest impact within families,” Wheeler said. “This could go on for years and years and grow off of this and really and turn into things that mean something.”

<strong>REPORTS</strong>

Another advantage for IRIS is that it produces reports that can help with the entire referral process. IRIS will generate a community referral report, an incoming referral report and an outgoing referral report. It can also produce quarterly reports for providers. The health department will be the facilitator of IRIS.

“The referral is still like a conversation with the client about their needs, about who they may be able to see, who they’ve seen in the past, that kind of thing when you’re picking referral partners,” Zito said.

<strong>WORKING IN SILOS</strong>

Bevis said he really likes how IRIS will allow better communication between service providers and government agencies.

“You know that phrase, ‘We all work within our silos,’” he said. “Once we’re working in our silos, we get busy with our job until something comes up, and we have to work together. This is going to be a way to connect us more readily to help the public, and it’s going to be something that’s going to help them.”

<strong>HOW IRIS CAME ABOUT</strong>

When the County Board was meeting in committee on how to spend ARPA funds for social services, Wheeler said Frank Petkunas, regional superintendent for Kankakee and Iroquois counties, said the county should look into IRIS. It was a way to not create more bureaucracies.

“We need to be the grease on the wheel,” Wheeler said. “We don’t need to create different wheels and different carts. Does that make sense? Unless that’s needed. And again, this process will identify gaps in the continuum that we may not have had. … [Petkunas] planted the seed, and it just started running.”

There are 40 counties in Illinois that are using IRIS, which was founded by the Center for Public Partnerships & Research at the University of Kansas. IRIS says through commitment, collaboration and accountability, it shapes the change and generates successful connections for families.

“The whole process is definitely going to be streamlined from the old ‘give you the card and hope you make it down the street, I’ll never hear from you again,’” Bevis said. “The data aspect and then just the excitement that this is bringing to the community, and if I forgot to mention, for anyone who wants to join this, the cost is exactly nothing. It’s free.”