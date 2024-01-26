Momence freshman dies following collapse on basketball court

MOMENCE — A freshman Momence girls’ basketball player collapsed and died during Thursday’s home JV game against Tri-Point.

Grief counselors were at Momence High School on Friday in an attempt to help students deal with the tragic loss of classmate Amari Crite, daughter of Anthony and Michelle Crite, of Momence.

The 14-year-old starter was participating in the basketball game and, according to those familiar with the event, Amari was heading to the defensive end of the basketball court when she collapsed.

Information regarding the cause of death is not yet available. The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is pending further study.

Amari’s family created a GoFundMe page late Friday morning. Just three hours into its posting, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $15,000. By 2 p.m. Friday, $16,665 had been raised through over 250 donations. For more information, go to <a href="https://gofund.me/24809186" target="_blank">gofund.me/24809186</a>.

Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson issued a statement Friday morning which read:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students on January 25, 2024. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.

“At this time, we are prioritizing the well-being of our students, staff, and the broader school community. Mental health and counseling support will be available in all buildings on January 26 and as needed in the coming days and weeks to assist those who may be grappling with the emotional impact of this tragedy. We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community during this time.

“We understand the interest from the media in covering this story, and we appreciate your sensitivity in approaching this matter. However, we kindly request for the privacy and grieving process of the family and the school community during this difficult time.

“Our primary focus right now is on supporting one another and providing the necessary resources for our community to cope with this loss. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in this matter.”