Kleinert planning adult day services center for Kankakee County's senior population

As the 60-and-over population continues to increase while the availability of resources doesn't correlate, Alicia Kleinert grows more concerned.

This is the catalyst behind her business MCA Senior Adult Day Center, which will provide meals, transportation, activities, medical services and more to the 60-plus population in Kankakee County.

"I was kind of shocked no one was doing this because the need is so great," Kleinert said.

Currently connecting with local leaders and community supporters, the founder is on the hunt for a space — preferably in downtown Kankakee — that can operate as a hub for day services.

Inspired by her own mother, who passed away when Kleinert was 18, the now-entrepreneur was inspired to go into health care.

After working for years as a certified nursing assistant in and around Iroquois County, the Kankakee native graduated as a respiratory therapist in 2017 and would go onto Northwestern to work with pediatrics in the NICU.

Looking for a change, she kept thinking back to her CNA days where one of the most important parts of that journey was "finding my passion is taking care of the elderly."

"I've been in children's hospitals, I've been around the elderly … listening to the family members and the stories of what they've been through has inspired me."

<strong>MCA Senior Adult Day</strong>

As a single mother of three, Kleinert said this endeavor is a family affair as the name of the business was inspired by her children — Caleb, 11; Madelyn, 10; and Amelia, 6, all students in the Bishop McNamara Catholic School system.

"They’re with me throughout this entire journey," the mom said. "They helped come up with the name, fill out the business plan."

Kleinert said the concept for MCA came after her divorce when she was having a "reset" on her life.

"For me, it was how can I make the biggest impact? I wanted to do my best to make sure I was giving my children a good life. It was important I show the resilience and strength that comes out despite what life throws at you."

Initially wanting to go into leadership development while obtaining her master's degree from St. Francis University, the 38-year-old kept coming back to her passion for service.

Working with Sisters of Holy Heart of Mary and other area churches to provide transportation for senior citizens who didn't have rides to and from medical appointments, Kleinert continued to become aware of the need for such services in the area.

Geared toward folks wanting to age in place, MCA aims to offer "a safe space for them to get their needs taken care of that families can trust."

She added that Sisters of Holy Heart of Mary will be involved in identifying the population who medically but do not yet qualify for skilled nursing or hospital stays.

In addition to offering meals and transportation to and from the service center, MCA will offer activities including musical therapy, art, cooking, technology and more. Activities will happen simultaneously throughout the day so attendees can pick and choose what they participate in.

Additionally, Kleinert will pull from her health care experience and plans to partner with local hospitals where providers can come in and meet with clients.

For staff, she's looking to have a nurse, social worker, activity aids and transportation drivers. Though a location is yet to be set in stone, the plan is to be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program plans to accept private pay and possibly work with Medicaid and a waiver program through the Illinois Department of Aging. Private pay costs are projected to be $70 for a half day and $160 for a full day with meals and transportation.

<strong>BRIDGING THE GAP</strong>

The overall goal with MCA is to address the gaps in resources available locally to an aging population. There currently is no facility offering day service programs to seniors. Ascension (then AMITA) had a previous facility that closed during the pandemic.

Twenty-six percent of Kankakee County's population is over the age of 60 with that number expected to increase by 2030. As of 2018, over 43% of the veteran population is over 65 and that percentage has only since increased.

Kleinert stated that, for the next 20 years, there will be 10,000 people turning 65 across the globe.

"Not only do we [now] live longer, we're also sicker," she said. "We need those resources available."

The closest center of this type is in Crestwood, some 45 miles northwest of Kankakee.

In Iroquois County, over 60% of the population is over 65. Kleinert hopes to eventually serve that market and open additional locations when MCA is up and running.

<strong>COMING SOON</strong>

In June 2023, MCA became a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Kleinert anticipates startup costs to be somewhere around $375,000 — $15,000 of which she's raised so far.

Much of the funding for research and marketing materials has come out of her own pocket. Still working at Northwestern three nights a week (and picking up the occasional substitute teaching gig with Bishop Mac), Kleinert certainly has her days filled.

Her priority for 2024 is to continue marketing MCA and to educate the community on adult day care services. She said the reaction from community leaders and potential partners she's talked with so far has been "extremely positive."

MCA is currently in the process of selecting a board of directors with the first meeting set for Jan. 31. Networking her way through the county, Kleinert has been involved with various organizations and has been a guest speaker with Still I Rise and will present on an upcoming Women United panel.

Paving a new path amid a divorce, single parenting and a journey of self-reflection, Kleinert looks at this opportunity as one for growth for both herself and the community she will serve.

"It's just being that example for women who are in a similar position and they feel stuck or feel they have to put their dreams on hold — you don't have to do that. With a little hard work and a little community support, you can manifest it."

From 9 a.m. to noon on March 20 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall, Women United (through United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties) will host its annual Women United Breakfast.

Kleinert will participate on the Women Breaking Barriers Panel, a discussion that will showcase accomplished local women representing diverse fields, including social work, law enforcement, entrepreneurship, health care and leadership in manufacturing. Joining Kleinert on the panel is Kankakee Police Department Lieutenant Lacie Harsy, social worker Fabiola Lule and Brooke Burns, of Dow Chemical.

For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4w49h3m6" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4w49h3m6</a>.