Kankakee United hosting 2nd Teen Town Hall, offering roller rink field trip

In November, a Teen Town Hall hosted by Kankakee United gave city youth a chance to make their voices heard. Of the dozen or so teens (and younger youth) in attendance, many agreed that having more activities available in the community would benefit youth.

As reported in a Daily Journal story on Nov. 4, 2023, several attendees even noted an interest in field trips and having a skating rink in the area.

Both ideas are coming together as Kankakee United is planning a Let's Roll Skating Event for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. The event will take place at Tinley Park Roller Rink, 17658 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.

Participants will leave at 11 a.m. and will return at 4 p.m. from the City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee.

The event is hosted in conjunction with Harbor House, Illinois Coalition of Community Services and Kankakee Forgives as well as the city of Kankakee.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.ku.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">ku.citykankakee-il.gov</a> or call Kankakee United Director Johnnie Graham-Wicks at 815-936-3603.

<strong>SECOND TEEN TOWN HALL</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Kankakee United will host a second Teen Town Hall where area youth are invited to gather to share concerns and ideas for the city.

Topics of discussion will include violence prevention, suicide awareness, teen dating and self worth, community safety, wellness and health screenings.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the city, Riverside Healthcare, Kankakee County Health Department, Harbor House, Kankakee Forgives and the Illinois Coalition of Community Services.