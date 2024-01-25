Harbor House, Clove collaborate on webinar about digital challenges facing youth

Harbor House and Clove Alliance are collaborating on an upcoming webinar aimed at educating adults about the challenges facing youth today and empowering adults to talk with teens about setting personal boundaries and responding to unhealthy digital behavior.

Harbor House is the area’s nonprofit assisting survivors of domestic violence, and Clove Alliance is the area’s nonprofit assisting survivors of sexual violence.

In an era where technology plays a pivotal role in teens’ daily lives, understanding and addressing digital abuse is more crucial than ever, according to a news release from the organizations.

Participants can join the virtual webinar at either noon or 7 p.m. Feb. 21 as Clove Alliance’s Training and Education Specialist, Gina, and Harbor House’s Outreach Advocate, Taylor, delve into the nuances of digital abuse and starting healthy conversations with teens.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with the speakers through a live Q&A session. Register for the noon session at <a href="https://bit.ly/48Ms5lz" target="_blank">bit.ly/48Ms5lz</a> or the 7 p.m. session at <a href="https://bit.ly/3Ufm64i" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Ufm64i</a>.

Key topics discussed during the webinar will include:

• Identifying the digital dangers facing youth including digital exploitation, sextortion and the consensual and non-consensual sharing of sexual content among peers.

• Understanding of the role technology plays in teen relationships and the importance of boundaries with peers online including the dangers of stalking, harassment and teen dating violence.

• Gaining practical strategies and resources to recognize, prevent and respond to unhealthy online behaviors through the SMART model of digital safety

• Learning effective communication strategies that promote trust and discuss online safety with teenagers in a supportive manner.