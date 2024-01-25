Bourbonnais School Board hears transportation update

BOURBONNAIS — The school bus tracking system purchased in 2021 for Bourbonnais Elementary has helped the district keep tabs on its buses and students, but some aspects of the technology aren’t fully functional yet.

Scott Austin, District 53 transportation director, gave the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board an update on transportation during its Tuesday meeting.

In May of 2021, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais-schools-to-implement-bus-tracking-system/article_30804916-c55b-11eb-a3df-97f3bbd05a3e.html" target="_blank">the board approved the purchase of a GPS tracking system</a> from Tyler Technologies; the cost was $80,000 to equip 25 vehicles in the first year and $675 per vehicle in subsequent years. The company’s bus routing software is called Traversa.

“This routing software that we have is incredibly impactful, because it definitely gives us the opportunity to see exactly what’s the best way to make changes when we need to, [when we] see we’re getting near capacity on a bus and we have to make some tweaks,” Austin said.

Each bus is equipped with an electronic tablet that has GPS technology; the tablets display the exact number and locations of stops and students needing to get on board, as well as a map with turn-by-turn directions.

“This is the smartest thing ever,” Austin said. “You’re not having a driver, especially a [substitute] driver, who’s trying to flip through route sheets.”

The information is visible from the transportation office as well. When buses are in motion, the office can see exactly where the buses are at.

However, there have been some issues with the technology to allow students to swipe an electronic ID card as they board and exit the bus.

Austin said prox cards (electronic ID cards) were distributed to kindergarten through third grade students in October, but a number of the card readers have been determined to be faulty.

The district is working with the company to get the card readers upgraded, Austin said. Approximately seven card readers are currently on backorder.

Austin also noted that the district’s buses experience more than half a dozen stop-arm violations per day.

“The longer that the bus is at a stop and we’re punching numbers in or we’re having kids fumble for IDs, the greater the opportunity for a driver to get frustrated or impatient going around the bus,” he said.

Board member Stephan Moulton said he thought that parents would be able to track the exact location of their students while riding the bus via an app.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the idea was to be able to notify parents when their kids got on and off the bus via an app, rather than to track the location of the bus in real time.

“Right now, the last information we have on Traversa and the app is that the app is still in development,” Ehrman said.

Previously, the district would have to radio the bus drivers to determine the location of a child if a parent called.

“Now, if [students are] punching in and punching out or the card readers are happening, we’re able to know where that child is, what bus they got on and did they get off,” Ehrman said. “So that part of the system is working.”

<strong>TRANSPORTATION STATS</strong>

On a typical morning, the first bus departs from the transportation center at 6:10 a.m., and the process of disembarking from LeVasseur and Shepard schools starts at 8:30 a.m.

In that approximately two-and-a-half-hour span, buses have driven over 1,000 miles in total and transported an average of 1,953 students.

That equates to about 85% of the student population using the district’s bus services.

The district runs an average of 126 routes per day.

Ehrman said the district’s size and high usage rate of bus services create some scheduling challenges, meaning things like delayed start times are next to impossible.

“It is unique to have a district that is this large that has so much dependence on busing,” Ehrman said.

The district employs 21 bus drivers. With one “flexible” driver who fills in as needed and another driver currently on medical leave, a real challenge emerges if only a handful of drivers call in sick on a given day.

Austin noted the state of Illinois as a whole is short of more than 9,000 school bus drivers.

“That’s what keeps me up at night, is the fact that we’re a couple of people catching a cold away from having to really be creative on how we can combine routes and make things happen,” Austin said.