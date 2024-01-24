Daily Journal seeks ARPA funds from city's COVID-19 relief package

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee administration has distributed more than $14 million of federal funding from the COVID-19 relief package.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting, city council members heard their first request from a for-profit business, the Daily Journal.

Leadership for the community newspaper, based in downtown Kankakee and in operation under the Small family for 120 years, made a request for $250,000.

A portion of the requested money would go for operating expense.

Another portion, perhaps $75,000 to $100,000, would be dedicated for an ongoing digital literacy community education program as well as yearly two-session, six-week paid summer Daily Journal internship program for Kankakee-based college students.

Sally Hendron, the Journal’s vice president of finance, explained the internship program — to be in all Daily Journal departments — could serve as a model for businesses throughout the community.

“You cannot be without digital knowledge,” she said in reference to existing — and, more importantly, succeeding — in the modern world.

Hendron noted the Journal was not immune to the negative fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic like nearly every other business experienced.

She explained to committee members that while circulation and local advertising have remained strong, the newspaper, like so many across the country, are struggling with advertising collection rate as well as the rising costs of print.

<strong>MORE DISCUSSION</strong>

The committee asked several questions and offered comments regarding the request. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the request will be sent to the Community Resources Committee meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5.

A city council vote would most likely come at the Feb. 20 meeting.

“I want to know what the council thinks,” Curtis said after the meeting. He said to date the funds have been awarded to not-for-profits/public service, schools and the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Curtis did note the city awarded about $1 million for rental property rehab and stabilization to private property owners.

“This is the first [for-profit]. It’s a difficult ask. It’s a legitimate ask,” he said. “I’m not sure what the council’s thoughts area.”

He will likely learn it soon and the committee meeting is less than two weeks away.

<strong>VITAL COMMUNITY ROLE</strong>

Hendron reasoned a newspaper fulfills a vital role in any community by keeping its citizenry informed and educated in terms of local issues and events.

She also noted surviving newspapers are going through a great transition from publications being physically delivered to a resident’s door to one being electronically delivered through the company website or app.

On the advertising front, she also noted the dramatic shift of former newspaper staples — the national retail inserts within a newspaper — have largely gone away.

She also stressed many local advertisers pay for their advertisements over time, meaning for every $100 of ads placed, the newspaper does not see an immediate return of that provided service.

Prior to the request, the Journal had a short video presentation in which the number of local newspapers closing their businesses across the country is reaching shocking levels.

The video noted two local newspapers close weekly in the U.S.

The reasons may very, but the chief culprits for the loss of newspapers are shrinking advertising revenues, and the spiking expenses of newsprint and printing ink.

Per guidelines associated with the ARPA funding, the entire amount of funding a community received must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024. All the money must be spent no later than Dec. 31, 2026.

In total, the city received $15.05 million in 2021.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency director, informed committee members some projects are coming in sharply under initial projections so ARPA monies are being returned.

That fact, she noted, means there are funds available for other requests or projects.

Curtis was asked what is the fate of money not spent? He did not have an answer.

He said the government has not given a clear answer to that question. He is unsure if unspent money will need to be gathered and returned to Washington D.C. or if it can be used in a different fashion.

The Kankakee-based YMCA joined the Journal in making a request for COVID-19 relief funding.

William Welsh, the YMCA’s CEO, is seeking $305,000 for overdue roof repairs. If approved, the work would be started this spring by Kankakee roofing company, Langlois Roofing, he said.

Langlois provided project estimates. Work would be started as soon as spring weather arrives, Welsh said to Kankakee City Council Committee of the Whole members.

A mainstay at 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, the Y property is in need of numerous upgrades, he said. Welsh noted the asphalt parking lot is also need of maintenance work. The parking lot work is slated for this spring as well.

Due to some preventative roof repairs by Langlois, Welsh said there are currently no leaks, but many areas are in need of new roof surfaces.

The funding request for the not-for-profit will be discussed and could be voted on at the Feb. 20 city council meeting.