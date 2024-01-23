Olivet hosting 2nd annual Createur Conference & Pitch Competition with $15K in prize money

After a successful first year, the McGraw School of Business at Olivet Nazarene University will host the second annual Createur Conference & Pitch Competition, featuring a $15,000 prize pool.

Scheduled for April 15-16, the conference — a celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation — invites local high schoolers, college students and Olivet alumni to participate in a dynamic event designed to foster creativity and provide opportunities for growth.

The conference aims to shine a spotlight on local talent and entrepreneurial spirit. During this two-day event, participants will have the opportunity to learn from alums and other subject-matter experts who will share their entrepreneurial journeys and career highlights. Keynotes include:

<ul><li>Auntie Anne Beiler, Founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels</li><li>Brett Hagler, CEO and Co-Founder of New Story</li><li>Justin Donald, The Lifestyle Investor</li></ul>

In addition to these keynotes, attendees will have access to over 24 proven entrepreneurs featured in spark sessions, sharing invaluable insights and experiences.

The highlight of the Createur Conference is the business idea pitch competition, featuring a $15,000 prize pool. This year features a high school division, opening the match to an even wider pool of innovators.

ONU Entrepreneurship Program Director and Faculty Chris Perez said of the addition of the high school division to the competition: “The timing for this high school division is impeccable. I’ve observed a burgeoning interest in entrepreneurship among the next generation. We’re thrilled to provide a platform for students and dedicated teachers nurturing the entrepreneurial mindset.”

Products, ideas and services can be pitched by high school and college students and ONU alumni. Registration is open now through March 1 at <a href="http://createur.olivet.edu" target="_blank">createur.olivet.edu</a>.

The conference is free to attend and open to the public.

While affiliation with the business school is not required, all currently enrolled high school students, college or university students, and Olivet Nazarene University alums are eligible to compete in the pitch competition.

The event is partnering with the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno, and the city of Kankakee, to get information in the hands of high school students for their ability to participate. The event also will collaborate with Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency and the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County to “nurture innovation and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit among the promising young leaders in the city of Kankakee and beyond,” said Perez.

Additionally, the event will collaborate with the Council for Christian College & Universities to make the opportunity to participate available to students attending other schools in the council’s circuit.