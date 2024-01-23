Freezing rain, drizzle caused weather advisory

Kankakee and the surrounding area was met with a myriad of weather on Monday morning that impacted travel and caused events planned for the evening to be canceled or postponed.

A combination of freezing rain and snow fell Monday morning and into the afternoon. Waves of freezing rain and or freezing drizzle fell through early afternoon, causing icy spots on roads, according to the National Weather Service at its Romeoville office. Snow was expected overnight in another wave of wintry weather.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. today, as ice accumulation was expected in the area of one-tenth to a quarter-inch, causing hazardous travel. Steady rain will continue the rest of today with temperatures in the mid 30s with a 90% chance of rain.

In Wilmington, Kankakee River levels were holding steady around 10 feet on Monday, which is about 4 feet above flood stage, which is 6½ feet. Residents were asked to be prepared to leave for higher ground if the situation worsened.

For Kankakee County a flood warning was in effect for those living along the Kankakee River upstream from the dam. For Kankakee County residents, sandbags are available for free at the south end of the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 40 degrees. Showers are forecast for Thursday with a high of 43 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 41 degrees.