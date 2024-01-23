First class of Kankakee County CEO hosting community trivia event

The first-ever class of Kankakee County CEO, a venture into entrepreneurship education, is ready to roll out a class project of a community event.

The class — made up of Kankakee High School seniors James Bretzlaff, Da’Jon Casiel and Rachel White; Bishop McNamara Catholic High School senior Jay Blanchette; and Trinity Christian Academy senior Jonathan Harwood — said in October that they were working to plan a family-friendly trivia night. James Bretzlaff said they are “trying to find that niche” as most trivia nights are geared toward bar settings.

The group had to come up with a business plan — which had to go through approval from the Kankakee County CEO board — before setting out to secure funding.

The plan is coming to fruition and the event is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Brookmont Bowling Center, 1229 N. Washington Ave., where they will host Trivia Showdown: Across the Generations.

The family-friendly trivia event will test knowledge on a variety of subjects and will offer prizes. Snacks and sweet treats will be available. For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/ydnb5xs6" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/ydnb5xs6</a>.

Kankakee County CEO is a chapter in a national CEO program through Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship and is facilitator Katie Bretzlaff, of Kankakee.

The CEO program (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) is an accredited entrepreneurship education course available to juniors and seniors in Kankakee County. Participating schools include Kankakee High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee Trinity Academy, St. Anne High School and Momence High School.

Board members include: John Keigher, president; Angela Morrey, secretary; Michael O’Brien, treasurer; Nicole Smolkovich, ex-officio; and Mia Hansen, Ramie Kolitwenzew, Monica Pizano, Vince Clark III and Lynette Thrasher.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyceo.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyceo.com</a>.