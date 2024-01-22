Dredging project still is in review process

KANKAKEE — The dredging on the Aroma Park boat launch remains on schedule as the necessary permits are going through a review process by two regulatory agencies.

At Thursday’s Kankakee County Board’s Highways and Waterways committee meeting, Charlie Dewes, project engineer for Burke Engineering of Indianapolis, Ind., said both the Illinois EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Chicago have accepted the county’s application for the dredging.

“We are feeling encouraged at this point in time because the Chicago district has already indicated to us that our project qualifies as a nationwide permit for dredging which is usually a faster process for getting your permit approved,” Dewes said.

Burke Engineering has been contracted by the county to oversee the project. The boat launch is in Potawatomi Park at South Division and West Front streets in Aroma Park.

Dewes said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District asked for additional documentation on the project on Jan. 4. That includes a description of the dredging method, a more specific measurement of the proposed cubic yards of sand to be dredged, proposed log vane (dimensions) and a statement the work will be conducted in compliance with terms and conditions of the permit.

Burke Engineering responded to the Corps of Engineers with the requested documentation. The county proposes to remove 9,500 cubic yards of sediment that is blocking the Aroma Park boat launch. The purpose is to remove enough sand in the area wide enough to allow boat traffic for emergency rescue operations and for recreational use.

In addition, the dredging method will be mechanical using an amphibious excavator with a reach arm that scoops the wet sediment from the stream channel. This project will be the first of its kind in the area, and it will encompass approximately 2.36 acres.

The log vane directs flow of the stream toward the center of the channel which helps to create slightly faster velocities in the dredged section. The log vane will be approximately 150 feet long. The dredging will follow the criteria outlined in the permit for the process.

“I would see, ideally, in another 30 to 60 days we should start getting our permit approvals,” Dewes said. “And that puts Kankakee County in a really good position to start letting the bid out in the spring and getting the work done this year. I feel pretty optimistic about it.”

<strong>LONG TERM</strong>

It’s expected that the permit will be good for two to five years, so the county can continue to provide its own maintenance by doing another dredging at the site. The county is in the process for acquiring the necessary equipment, through a state grant, to continue to maintain the river.

“Because we know sand is going to fill back in over time,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “That’s a major question and the comment we get out there. We’re designing this to account for that and to be able to maintain that so we can use the ramp, and boats can get through the area.”

Dewes said there’s a process where the county can send a letter to the Corps of Engineer to renew or extend the permit.

“It would be a process where someone at the county every two to five years likely is going to have send kind of a renewal letter request,” Dewes said. “That will keep the permit going, so that they can continue to do maintenance dredging within the footprint.”

The entire project is being paid for by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in 2022.