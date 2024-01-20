Law enforcement is a family affair for mother and daughter

KANKAKEE — Compassion led the mother-daughter duo of Teresa Lanie and Megan Lanie into law enforcement careers.

Those careers intersected as the Lanies are both officers with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

They are the first mother and daughter to work at the same time and the same department in Kankakee County, this is according to retired women officers who started their careers in the 1970s and 1980s, Megan said.

“It’s pretty amazing to do the same thing with her,” Teresa said.

Teresa Lanie has worked for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department since 1993, first as a dispatcher and then three years later she became a sworn officer.

Megan Lanie became a deputy in January 2021.

<strong>THE JOURNEY</strong>

A family tragedy led Teresa to go into law enforcement.

Teresa was 12 years old when she had her first interaction with police. Momence police officers Red Nichols and Steve Cromwell came to the family’s house to tell them that Teresa’s sister, Gloria, died in a vehicle crash.

“They were so compassionate. I’ll never forget that Steve held my mom as she cried. They stayed with us until the rest of my family could get to the house,” Teresa Lanie said.

“That day was pretty amazing. Two big, tough looking guys and the compassion they showed that day was amazing for us.”

Cromwell kept tabs on Teresa throughout attending Momence High School, she said.

“He actually helped me get my job as a dispatcher for the county,” Teresa said.

For Megan Lanie, the compassion shown by her mother throughout her career led to her choosing to go the law enforcement route as well.

Whether at the grocery store or watching her three children’s school events, Teresa Lanie would go talk to people. Many times Teresa was on the end of a hug.

It made Megan and her siblings — Matti and Michael — curious as to why.

“Mom would say it was just someone she knew through work. She never talked much about her job,” Megan said.

“I was always so proud anyways, but now that I have grown up, I see the impact she had. If I have the opportunity to do that to one person in my career, I know I have done the work.”

Teresa is proud of Megan’s career choice, but there was and is a caveat.

<strong>CAREER DECISION</strong>

“[Mom] did not want me to do police work. It was ‘Why don’t you do something else?,’” Megan said.

Being safe was that reason for Teresa.

“It’s not that I didn’t want her to go in [to law enforcement] because it is the greatest job in the world. As a parent, and knowing the background that we deal with, it’s scary. I just want her to be safe. That was the biggest reason. The safety part of it,” Teresa said.

“But I am super proud of her. She did pick the most amazing profession to go into, I do believe that. She’s going to do well. She’s smart. She knows how to communicate, which is a huge part of this.”

Making a difference is how Megan Lanie sees her job.

“Nobody calls the police when they are having the best day ever. We see people at the worst time,” she said.

“Even if it is something trivial or minute, this might be their first experience with police that they have ever had. That is something we have to tell ourselves. If you can be that person who gives them that first sign of positivity that day, this is one of the only jobs that allows you to do that.”

Touching peoples’ lives runs in Teresa and her husband, Pat’s three children — 24-year-old Megan, 23-year-old Matti and 22-year-old Michael.

Matti is in education with a desire to teach elementary students. She is currently a graduate assistant at Olivet Nazarene University.

Michael is a firefighter. He works for Manteno Fire Protection District. He started in the Momence Fire Protection District’s cadet program when he was 16.

Pat works in manufacturing.

“Since they have been little they’ve given back to the community that we live in,” Teresa said.

Megan said she and her siblings had good teachers.

“Both my parents taught us we treat everybody the best that we can. That’s just how my siblings and I were. We went to school and treated everybody how we wanted to be treated,” she said.

<strong>RETIREMENT</strong>

The mother-and-daughter law enforcement partnership will come to a close when Teresa, 51, retires in March.

“It’s been such an honor to work at the sheriff’s department. To work alongside some of the best people that you can ever work alongside. Just the friendships and the bonds,” she said.

“Through work and colleagues and all the people I have met through our community. It’s just been one of the best. I love this job.”

Teresa said it is time to see what the next phase brings.

Megan said she has been spoiled to work alongside her mother. She also knows she has learned a lot.

“She is my toughest critic and my biggest fan.”