KLASEY: A 1954 fire destroyed Clifton businesses

As delivery drivers Vernon Coy and Robert Metz turned their trucks into the alley behind Clifton’s Royal Blue Grocery Store shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept. 10, 1954, they could see smoke billowing out of the second-story windows.

“We didn’t see any flames right at that moment,” said Coy, who delivered milk for Beatrice Foods Co. “I ran down to a restaurant in the next block to call in the alarm.” He told the Kankakee Daily Journal that Metz, a deliveryman for the Conrad Bakery in Momence, “went around to the front of the grocery store. When he entered the store, I guess everything was in flames. He said the smoke was so thick he could hardly see and the fire was really crackling.”

When Clifton firefighters arrived a few minutes later, flames were shooting out the windows of the building’s second floor and the fire was “out of control,” according to Fire Chief Harold Frake. Witnesses estimated that during the height of the blaze, flames reached 100 feet into the morning sky. Losses from the fire were estimated at $185,000.

The Royal Blue Grocery Store, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Miller, was one of five businesses housed in a two-story brick building on Main Street. Other businesses in the building were a café opened only six months earlier by Mr. and Mrs. Henry Meyer, a tavern and a bowling alley owned by Raymond Herscher, and Oscar LaMotte’s barber shop. Known as the Henrotin Building, the structure where the fire occurred was erected in 1900 by Louis Henrotin, and had, in earlier days, featured a large dance hall on its second floor.

The blaze was fought by approximately 60 firefighters from Iroquois County and Kankakee County communities. In addition to Clifton, responding departments were from Ashkum, Aroma Park, Kankakee, Otto Township, St. Anne and Watseka.

The five businesses in the Henrotin Building were a total loss; by late morning, the 115-foot by 75-foot building was a pile of smoking rubble with only a few steel columns still standing. The building immediately to the north, housing the Edward Hobson garage and automobile agency, was separated from the burning building by a thick masonry fire wall.

“Chief Frake gave the garage’s six-inch fire wall considerable credit for helping stem the path of the blaze,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal. “There was no fire damage to the garage …. Damage to the establishment came when the north wall of the Henrotin Building crashed through the side and roof of the garage. Hobson and other workers had been able to remove six new automobiles and seven new refrigerator and stove units from the building before the walls tumbled.”

Two autos did not escape the flames, however. A car belonging to café owners Mr. and Mrs. Henry Meyer, parked south of the building, and another auto parked in the alley were destroyed. Heat from the burning building also damaged a semi-trailer truck that was parked alongside the Illinois Central Railroad tracks across Main Street.

The Daily Journal also reported that the home of Peter Rabideau, across the alley behind the burning building, “was saved by the firemen, but not before the siding of the house was scorched.” Another building across the alley, a century-old vacant structure that had once housed the Henry Hattenburg blacksmith shop, was not so fortunate. It was destroyed by the fire.

“No one was seriously hurt in the blaze although two firemen suffered minor injuries,” noted the Daily Journal. “The two were Clifford Carpenter of Chebanse who incurred a hand injury, and Carl Streeter of Clifton who suffered an ankle injury, both while fighting the fire.”

Several buildings located in the same block as the blazing building — the First National Bank of Clifton, Jansen’s Hardware and Grocery Store, and the Bell Telephone Office — were unscathed, although the telephone company suffered damage to cables and poles.

Manager Orville Flott told the newspaper that the fire “knocked out 150 telephones, most of them in the rural areas. Long distance service was uninterrupted, since its line stretch from the front of the telephone office, rather than from the rear.”

Flott had been alerted by the telephone company’s night operator, Margaret Donovan, and was one of the first people on the scene.

“When I got to the office,” he said, “it looked like the whole block would go …. I took over the switchboard … [and] stayed on it until 6 o’clock and there was many a moment when I thought the flames would reach our office. As it turned out, I felt no heat in our office at any time … the south wall of our rooms did not even feel warm, although we’re just on the other side of the garage.”

The 1954 fire, according to the Daily Journal, “was Clifton’s first major business district fire since the turn of the century when a blaze destroyed much of the business block immediately to the south.”

Louis Henrotin, who constructed the Henrotin Building in 1900, came to Iroquois County in 1860 to superintend an institution called The Belgian Farm. What was that institution?

Answer: A 1,500-acre tract purchased in 1854 by Adolph Poncelet, the Belgian Consul in Chicago, who established it as a colony that attracted a number of French-speaking immigrants from Belgium to Illinois. When Poncelet died in 1857, he was succeeded as Consul by Fernand Henrotin, an eminent Chicago physician. Dr. Henrotin appointed his nephew, Louis, to supervise and carry on the work of the Belgian Farm Colony.