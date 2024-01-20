Hendrickson reflects on 30 years in clerk's office

KANKAKEE — Under the category of “nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Dan Hendrickson took a chance when he landed a job in the Kankakee County Clerk’s office 30 years ago.

Hendrickson had been laid off as a systems administrator from his previous employer of 13 years, when he got the opportunity to work in the clerk’s office under then-County Clerk Bruce Clark in 1994.

Clark became Hendrickson’s mentor. So much so that Hendrickson became Clark’s successor at the start of 2018 after Clark retired Dec. 31, 2017.

Hendrickson won the election for county clerk in November of 2018, and he was re-elected in 2022.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler congratulated Hendrickson on all the work he does, and it really goes under the radar.

“He makes it look easy, and it’s not,” Wheeler said.

<strong>FORGING AHEAD</strong>

Hendrickson said he was unsure of what his future might hold when he started in the clerk’s office. He addressed the Kankakee County Board after he was honored with a 30-year employee certificate at the recent board meeting on Jan. 9.

“With more than a little uncertainty I began this journey into public service with a desire to make a difference, to leave the world a little better than I found it,” he said.

Hendrickson, 60, went on to say his job in the clerk’s office has given him much joy, lessons learned and nights of quiet contemplation.

“One constant remains, the unwavering belief that even the smallest act of service can ripple outwards, shaping the course of lives and communities,” he said in his speech.

“These past decades have been a tapestry woven with threads of diverse experiences. I’ve navigated the labyrinth of accuracy, witnessed the power of policy in action and learned the delicate art of building bridges across the divides.”

He said there’s been a number of stories from individuals he’ll never forget.

“The joyous young couples beginning their lives together,” he said. “The single mothers struggling to pay her delinquent property taxes. The veteran proudly standing in line to cast a vote, the vote their service ensured. I share in their joys and sorrows; their voices that [are] a constant echo in my conscience.”

Hendrickson continued that the path wasn’t always smooth, and at times it was like “pushing a boulder up a hill.”

“I found solace in the words of my dear friend and mentor, Bruce Clark, a man who dedicated his life to the same cause,” he said. “Remember, he’d say, ‘We stand on the shoulders of the giants who come before us?’ Their legacies, our inheritance, their failures, our lessons learned? What the struggles propel us forward, not hold us back, and so I persevered.”

Hendrickson said he had to learn how to compromise, and the accomplishments were a collective endeavor.

“While more days are behind me than before me, new challenges always demand innovative solutions and unwavering commit,” Hendrickson continued. “But I say some of the same spirit that fueled me 30 years ago, the spirit of service of unwavering belief in the transformative power of human action for as long as I serve this county, I will stand with you shoulder to shoulder to serve and meet the needs of those who’ve given us their trust.”

<strong>OVERSEEING ELECTIONS</strong>

The county clerk oversees each election, and that is something Hendrickson has embraced.

“Everybody’s vote is equal regardless whether you’re a multimillionaire or you’re scraping to get by,” he said.

Hendrickson said the process of elections in Kankakee County is secure.

“There’s a lot of people that talk about bad actors and all of that, and honestly, I think the vast, vast majority of that’s overblown,” he said. “I can’t speak for all of my colleagues that are in election administration, but regardless of who you vote for, and I don’t care if you vote for — the guy that I want to win or the person that they want to win — we all want to make sure that everybody’s vote is properly counted.”

Updates in technology have made the election process easier for the voter and made the tabulating of the votes faster. Hendrickson has a passion for data.

“When I started, we were voting on the punch-card system, and now we’re using optical scan ballots,” he said. “Changes in technology is probably one of the biggest things.”

This year there is the March 19 primary (early voting starts Feb. 8) and the general election in November.

Hendrickson, who lives in Limestone Township, said he wants to continue on his journey. How much longer? He’s up for re-election in 2026.

“I’m definitely going to run one more time,” he said. “So that’s really dependent on the people of Kankakee County whether they want me to stay or not, and that’s perfectly fine. But I don’t think it will be more than one more term.”