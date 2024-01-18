Still I Rise hosting clothing, dinner giveaway

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Saturday will be a Blankets, Hats & Gloves Dinner & Clothing Giveaway hosted by Still I Rise. The event will be held at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, who will be catering the dinner.

The giveaway includes blankets, hats, gloves, and winter wear for men, women and children. It'll also include coats (new and gently used), Claire's boutique accessories and more.

The event is first-come, first-served and the person must be present to receive giveaway items and food. While supplies last.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.