KVPD hosting logo contest for upcoming centennial

Ahead of its centennial celebration — which will culminate with an event in 2025 — the Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting the 100 Year Logo Contest where those interested in graphic design can submit their idea for a change to win a prize valued at $250.

There is an entry form to fill out with each logo submission and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 1. Entry forms and logos must be submitted to <a href="mailto:100years@kvpd.com" target="_blank">100years@kvpd.com</a> and entry forms can be found at <a href="https://bit.ly/3O4zAff" target="_blank">bit.ly/3O4zAff</a>.

KVPD will select the winning logo to be featured on all digital and print marketing materials from June 2024 through December 2025. The logo will be displayed on all brochures starting in January 2025 through December.

Winners will be announced May 1, 2024.

The logo designs must be an original creation and include the following:

• The name "Kankakee Valley Park District"

• Use of the KVPD tree (available in several formats and will be emailed out after registering).

• Use of the KVPD green color in some capacity (Hex Code #004E00). Other colors may be included.

• Include the years "1925-2025"

All designs must be copyright free and must be submitted in an electronic format. Additional criteria can be found at <a href="https://bit.ly/3O4zAff" target="_blank">bit.ly/3O4zAff</a>.