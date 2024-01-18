Flood warnings issued for Kankakee, Will, Grundy

<em>This story will continue to be updated.</em>

The threat of ice jams and flooding along the Kankakee River will continue over the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings until further notice for multiple Kankakee River ice jams, one near the Schuyler Avenue bridge upstream toward Aroma Park in Kankakee County and another near the Grundy and Will County line upstream to near the Kankakee River State Park.

Ice jams have already caused flooding near and downstream of Wilmington on the Kankakee River and near LaSalle and Ottawa on the Illinois River, the <a href="https://www.weather.gov/lot" target="_blank">National Weather Service in Chicago</a> said in a press release. Rising water levels have also been reported in Aroma Park. Flooding may begin shortly as the ice jam worsens.

At 7:28 p.m. Thursday, a river ice spotter reported a developing ice jam extending from the Schuyler Avenue bridge in Kankakee upstream to near Beckman Park.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kankakee, Aroma Park and Sun River Terrace.

At 1:43 p.m. Thursday, river gauge information indicated an ongoing, significant ice jam located from near the Grundy and Will County line upstream to near Wilmington. Flooding will continue near and upstream of the ice jam while it remains in place.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for areas near and downstream of the ice jams due to the potential for sudden shifting or breaking of ice, which could rapidly flood new areas.

The ice jam is holding back a significant amount of water and continued cold weather has likely begun to freeze the ice jam in place, which reduces the risk of downstream flooding over the next few days, NWS Chicago said in the release.

However, the risk of breaking and shifting of this ice jam may again increase by next week due to warmer temperatures

Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington and Lakewood Shores, weather service officials said.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the cities of Minooka, Wilmington, Coal City, Manhattan, Channahon and Morris.

Sandbag filling stations are available in Kankakee on the south side of the Jerome Combs Detention Center, 3000 Justice Way, and in Wilmington in the parking lot of City Hall, 1165 S. Water St. Residents should be prepared to fill the bags themselves and transport them back to their property.

On Wednesday morning, the Will County Emergency Management Agency coordinated with Constellation Energy to activate all three siphons of warm water from the Dresden Energy Center cooling lake to accelerate the melting of ice on the Kankakee River following a declaration of emergency due to historic flood levels and ice jams along the Kankakee River.

All three warm water siphons were subsequently activated at noon Thursday. While the warm water siphons will only partially impact the ice jams along the river, they are expected to accelerate the melting of ice and minimize the negative impacts of rapidly melting ice once the weather warms.

Ice jams can lead to water level fluctuations and significant water rises with little to no warning, and conditions will remain favorable for river ice formation through the weekend.

Flooding of roads and streets will continue and yards and other low-lying areas along the river will remain inundated by water and ice.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency said they continue to monitor the ice jams that have developed on the Kankakee River and the Illinois River as the weather shifts.

Snow is expected to continue through Friday with another round of bitterly cold temperatures leading into the weekend.

Following the late week winter weather, warming temperatures with some rain or freezing rain can be expected early next week.

The National Weather Service advises people to be prepared to take action if residing near a river and a flood warning is issued for that location, and to contact the NWS if flooding is observed by emailing <a href="mailto:ws.chicago@noaa.gov" target="_blank">ws.chicago@noaa.gov</a> or by calling 815-834-1435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.